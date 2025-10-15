Patrick Mahomes Reacts as NFL Makes Announcement on Chiefs QB After Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs sit at a balanced 3-3, but give Patrick Mahomes a few more plays like last Sunday’s, and the stats will start looking like MVP territory. That’s exactly where the heat is on him now, especially after his standout performance in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs edged out the Lions 30-17. The Arrowhead Stadium witnessed a Mahomes-Kelce blitz that defined the win.

The league officially named Mahomes the AFC Player of the Week on Wednesday, citing his 73.3% completion rate, 257 passing yards, four total touchdowns, and a sizzling pass rating of 132.2. After earning his second AFC Offensive Player of the Week award in three weeks, Mahomes shared a fiery Instagram reel from the pivotal game against Detroit with a simple clock as the caption. #15 made sure that moment got its highlight reel on Instagram, flashing chemistry with Travis Kelce like no other.

The star QB is now towering as a firm MVP favorite. He’s thrown for 1,514 yards and 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions through Week 6. Plus, he’s added four rushing touchdowns on the ground, showcasing the style and mobility that keep defenses guessing.

The Sunday matchup served way more drama than points on the board. An actual brawl broke out, and even the refs hesitated to separate the players. Interestingly, the Chiefs finished with zero penalties, which didn’t sit well with many. Coach Andy Reid shrugged it off, saying the refs just ‘let the guys play.’

Now, as the Chiefs prepare for a divisional clash against the Las Vegas Raiders, the spotlight is more intense. That game will decide the AFC West’s power balance. But for now, Mahomes’ 12th Player of the Week award signals he’s continuing to play at a high level. And his favorite tight end is making sure he’s hyping him up.

Travis Kelce breaks down Mahomes’ MVP-caliber form

On his New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce broke down Mahomes ‘ playmaking perfectly. Kelce pointed out that Mahomes isn’t wasting time worrying about the pass rush anymore. Instead, he’s seeing the field like it’s an open invitation.

“Pat’s not thinking as much about the line. He’s seeing the field so clear right now and getting the ball out so quick,” Kelce said. “When we’re rolling like that, and Pat is getting it to everybody right now. Everybody’s getting the chance to get the football in their hands. Everybody is satisfied and this is going to get better now that we got Rashee (Rice) coming back next week. It’s so much fun when everybody’s getting the piece of the pie.”

Kelce’s message was a not-so-subtle warning to every defensive coordinator out there. The Chiefs’ offence is operating at peak efficiency. And the return of Rashee Rice is like adding jet fuel to an already roaring engine. Kelce’s excitement comes from a deep understanding that this offense is about to go into overdrive, and opposing teams better buckle up.

A pretty clear picture is painted by Patrick Mahomes’ response to the Player of the Week nod. The Chiefs’ quarterback is more locked in than ever, aware of his growing legacy but still hungry for more.