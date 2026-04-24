Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Chiefs Drafting Mansoor Delane & Peter Woods in First-Round

QB1 Patrick Mahomes was quick to share his honest reaction to the Kansas City Chiefs‘ first day in the 2026 NFL draft. The Chiefs had a disappointing 2025 season, finishing 6-11 and missing the playoffs. However, this poor record presented them significant draft capital to select LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane (ninth overall) and defensive end Peter Woods (29th) from Clemson in the first round. Hence, Mahomes couldn’t contain his excitement as he shared a candid reaction to both draft picks.

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“Let’s get it! 💪🏽,” Mahomes wrote on X after the Delane selection and then tweeted, “💪🏽💪🏽,” as a reaction to the Woods pickup.

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Both picks help out the Chiefs’ defense immediately, as they traded All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams last month. Similarly, the other Chiefs starting cornerback, Jaylen Watson, signed with the Rams in free agency. Hence, Delane, who allowed a completion percentage of just 27.8%, the third best in FBS, will instantly bolster a depleted secondary and present defensive coordinator Kevin Spagnolo another star corner to develop.

Similarly, Kansas City needed to overhaul its defensive line with tackle Chris Jones nearing the twilight of his career as he turns 32 in July. So, adding Tigers defensive end Peter Woods is a smart, safe move. Woods made first-team All-ACC and scored two touchdowns as a short-yardage running back while finishing with 30 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and two sacks.

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With these two picks, the Chiefs have certainly maximized the first day of the 2026 draft, prompting Patrick Mahomes to welcome his new teammates to the roster.

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This is a developing story….