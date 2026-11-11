Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Chiefs’ Trade for Colts WR Josh Downs Ahead of Deadline

With the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster struggling with multiple injuries at wide receiver, it was evident that it would only be a matter of time before the front office signed more talent to bolster the team’s WR depth. And with the season’s trade deadline reached, they have done just that by finalizing a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for Josh Downs.

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Soon after being acquired by the Chiefs, Downs posted a GIF of former NBA player Vince Carter getting emotional and shouting “Come on!” on X. His post was then shared by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who captioned it with an alarm clock emoji, suggesting it was about time the Chiefs acquired Downs. Mahomes’ reaction revealed that he was also looking forward to getting started and building chemistry with the team’s newest receiver.

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After the trade was finalized, the official Kansas City Chiefs handle also posted a video of Downs on X, showing the receiver expressing his excitement about landing in Kansas City.

“What’s good, everybody? Josh Downs checking in,” Downs said in the video. “I’m excited to be joining Chief’s Kingdom, man. Just touched down in the city, ready to get to work.”

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Arranged by Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, the Chiefs received WR Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick by giving the Colts two 2027 draft picks in exchange: one fourth-round and one fifth-round selection.

Downs signed a four-year, $5.52 million rookie contract with the Colts in 2023, which brought his 2026 base salary to $3.92 million. However, since the Colts have already paid him for the first half of the season, the Chiefs will only be responsible for paying Downs for the remaining games of the season, leading to a cap hit of about $2 million for the 2026 season.

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Downs himself has also displayed excitement about the move, especially since he had already requested a trade from the Colts last month.

With a multi-week losing streak pushing their 2026 record down to two wins and seven losses, the Colts have just about decided to throw the current season. Prior to Downs’s trade, they already executed a mid-season fire sale involving key veteran players Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, and Keenan Allen in favor of gaining draft capital and completely overhauling the team for the upcoming season.

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Downs, who is currently playing out the final year of his rookie contract, requested the trade after the franchise failed to reach out regarding any long-term extension offers, creating uncertainty about his future with the team.

But according to sources close to Downs, that wasn’t the only reason. The receiver was also confident in his ability and knew he had the potential to play with a team of the Chiefs’ caliber, alongside NFL stars like Mahomes, Kenneth Walker, and Travis Kelce.

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Why Josh Downs Will Fit Right In With the Chiefs

One of the reasons the trade worked out was that Downs addressed not just roster depth but also WR production. Despite the Colts’ abysmal showing this season, Downs’ personal performance has been noteworthy. This season, he recorded 33 receptions for 354 yards and one touchdown across nine games, which even exceeds Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy’s production.

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Downs is also known for being an excellent slot receiver, and his quickness at the line of scrimmage and crisp route-running helps create separation, giving Mahomes a greater chance at achieving success downfield. His active punt-return experience could also help address the Chiefs’ return game struggles.

What’s more, having played against (and lost to) the Chiefs in Week 2, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes had the opportunity to observe the wide receiver in action, which will likely make it easier for them to integrate him into the offense.

Downs’ availability also offset some of the pressure on the injured Chiefs receivers, who may remain on the mend until the playoffs. Reid made his expectations of a new entrant to the roster abundantly clear as well.

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“They’ve got to be smart and be able to pick [the playbook] up quickly,” Reid said to ESPN while first discussing adding a WR. “I’ve had players that have done that. But I would tell you there better be some form of aptitude there, capacity, because you’re jumping in the middle of things.”

With nine more games to go this season, what remains to be seen is how quickly Downs becomes comfortable with the Chiefs’ offense and if he can become a key element of a winning offense.