Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Major Creed Humphrey Announcement Amid Chiefs Offseason

ByShubhi Rathore

Jan 11, 2026 | 12:35 PM EST

Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Major Creed Humphrey Announcement Amid Chiefs Offseason

By Shubhi Rathore

Jan 11, 2026 | 12:35 PM EST

Imago

Imago

The Chiefs’ offseason kicked off earlier than usual this year after a tough 6-11 season. Now, the awards have started rolling in, but one big name was missing from the leaderboard: Patrick Mahomes. Even without his own honors, the quarterback made sure to celebrate Creed Humphrey’s success with a supportive message.

“💪🏽💪🏽 @creed_humphrey,” Mahomes wrote on his Instagram story, resharing the NFL’s post.

Humphrey earned AP All-Pro First Team honors for the 2025 season offense, extending his streak from last year. Voters from a 50-member media panel picked him for his elite blocking and consistency. He also locked in his fourth straight Pro Bowl nod.

