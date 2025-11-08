Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Receives Business Announcement From $25.6B Company Ahead of Week 10

Patrick Mahomes‘ Week 9 stats might have been historically low, but his social image appears to have no negative impact. Despite being blamed for the disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills, the star quarterback is all set to launch another major wave of NIL deals with Adidas.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Let’s run it back ⏰🔀 @patrickmahomes Welcome to the second edition of Team Mahomes 🧊,” the post caption said.

Adidas and Patrick Mahomes have announced the second class of their “Team Mahomes” NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) program at Texas Tech University. The program supports standout student-athletes, and this year, five Red Raiders are included. This includes two returnees, NiJaree Canady (softball) and Sam Courtright (soccer), and three newcomers: Behren Morton (football), Christian Anderson (men’s basketball), and Malachi Snow (track).

ADVERTISEMENT

Adidas US Football’s official Instagram page dropped glimpses of their new project. With Patrick Mahomes being the major attraction, the post also featured the other four college athletes, while Behren Morton was missing from the first slide.

The partnership with Adidas, a sportswear giant with a market capitalization of approximately $32 billion, continues to be a cornerstone of Mahomes’ off-field portfolio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas Football (@adidasusfootball) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes also noted that he considers Texas Tech “home” and is proud to give back to the school and community. He teamed with Adidas to help elevate college sports and build a lasting legacy for the program.

Mahomes started his journey with Adidas in 2017. This was the time when he entered the NFL and started making a name for himself. The relationship grew stronger by 2025 as it became a multi-million-dollar collaboration featuring signature footwear, apparel lines, and special drops like the “Mahomes 2 Impact FLX” training shoe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The long-time partnership included notable milestones along the way, including the brand featuring Mahomes in global campaigns (such as the “You Got This” film alongside Lionel Messi) in 2025. While Adidas provides these opportunities for the Red Raiders, the university hasn’t held back from honoring his legacy.

Texas Tech honors its former QB, Patrick Mahomes, as the gameday guest picker

Former quarterback of Texas Tech Red Raiders and current star of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, was named the guest picker for College GameDay when the show broadcasts from Lubbock ahead of the Red Raiders’ game against the BYU Cougars. The star player is set to join the regular panel of hosts, including Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit, to provide his game picks and commentary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The update was made official via a post on the College Game Day’s official X account.

“Come on now, you know @PatrickMahomes had to come back to Lubbock to be this weekend’s guest picker,” the caption said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes played college football for the Texas Tech Red Raiders from 2014 to 2016. During the period, he threw for over 11,000 yards and 93 touchdowns, and set multiple records, including passing yards and total offense. Despite earning a name for himself, Mahomes always remained connected to the school by supporting its athletics, engaging in fundraising efforts (including a $5 million gift), and staying active on social media during their big moments.