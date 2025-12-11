Patrick Mahomes Receives News on Hollywood Brown as Chiefs Remain On Hook For $1,025,000 In Week 15

After a crushing loss to the Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs are now headed toward a make-or-break game of the season. This game will determine whether they can keep their playoff dreams alive, a streak that has remained unbroken for the past nine years. And if the pressure wasn’t enough, the fate of Hollywood Brown now hinges on Patrick Mahomes.

Well, not entirely the fate you’ll be thinking. Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac recently released Week 15 NFL Contract Incentives. In Kansas City, three players are a few steps short of earning a collective $1,025,000 as incentives. What’s interesting is that Brown, whose contract includes a tiered bonus structure, needs only six receiving yards to vest a $500,000 bonus. Add in a touchdown, and he’ll take home $750,000.

It all depends on quarterback Mahomes’ ability to deliver the ball. Well, it seems doable given that Brown is Mahomes’ most dependable target on the field. However, the two have been in a similar situation not so long ago. Remember Week 13 against the Cowboys?

Brown’s contract includes a bonus clause, where he can earn $1 million upon stacking 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Against Dallas, Mahomes targeted him twice for 20 yards, but he needed 41 yards more to unlock the $500,000. Again in Week 14, he fell short of six yards to claim the bonus. Now, Mahomes’ throws to Brown could directly impact not only the team’s success but the receiver’s financial commitments as well.

The Chiefs lost Brown to sternoclavicular injury in 2024, and the consequences were severe. Since his return, he has been one of the few bright spots, racking up 495 yards and five scores over 14 weeks. All he needs is one more strong outing and targets from Mahomes to solidify his comeback as a truly successful one. Interestingly, he’s not the only player with incentives riding on Week 15.

Defensive end George Karlaftis is just two sacks away from unlocking a $250,000 bonus. Then, there is running back Kareem Hunt, who has already secured $100,000 to his name this season. Now he’s just 91 scrimmage yards shy of a $25,000 bonus. The stakes couldn’t be higher in Week 15.

Hollywood Brown’s absence from practice

For the past two weeks, Hollywood Brown has fallen just short of earning his bonus by a few yards. If he plays in Week 15, it’s almost certain that he will hit the mark. However, it turns out the wide receiver was absent from the first practice of Week 15—not due to injury, but for some undisclosed personal commitments.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (5) walks down the hill from the locker room to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

While his absence doesn’t currently raise major alarms, the Chiefs’ fate of making the playoffs heavily depends on him. If his time away extends, it could be a blow Kansas City can’t easily overcome. With few explosive playmakers left, his connection with Mahomes is something the team is relying upon. Without it, things could quickly take a turn for the worse.

Besides him, right tackle Jawaan Taylor also missed the first practice. His absence was rather expected, given that he injured his triceps and knee in Week 14. Offensive lineman Wanya Morris has been declared out for the season due to his knee injury.