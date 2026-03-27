Patrick Mahomes Returns to Old Stomping Grounds After Major Update on Chiefs QB’s ACL Recovery

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes makes a meaningful return to familiar ground

The full picture of his comeback is still unfolding

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for every scenario

Patrick Mahomes’ road to recovery remains a topic of interest, and the latest update on the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback’s recovery is somewhat assuring. Mahomes, who has been recovering from an ACL injury, returned to familiar turf this week as he attended the Texas Tech pro day on Thursday.

“Former #TexasTech and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back in Lubbock at the program’s Pro Day” reporter Keith Inglis posted on X this week.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Mahomes, on March 26, went back to his old stomping grounds in Lubbock, Texas, for Texas Tech Red Raiders’ pro day, where he built his college legacy. There, he finished third in passing yards (11,252), touchdown passes (93), attempts (1,349), and completions (857).

ADVERTISEMENT

He also ranked second among Red Raiders quarterbacks with 22 rushing touchdowns, along with being second in total touchdowns responsible for (115), and third in total offense yards (12,097) and career attempts (1,657).

Where Does Chiefs Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: C CB DE DT FB G ILB OLB P PK QB RB S T TE WR View Tony’s Picks

During the visit, the Chiefs’ star was seen speaking with several Red Raiders players, hoping to hear their names called in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with members of the coaching staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes wasn’t the only NFL figure there, as Brian Schottenheimer, head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, was also in attendance. All 32 NFL teams were represented at Texas Tech’s Pro Day, with more than 75 league personnel, including head coaches and general managers, there to evaluate 19 prospects ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Just a year after setting a program record with 14 NFL draft picks, they put on another strong showing inside their practice facility in front of scouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the notable names who performed or spoke at the event included quarterback Behren Morton, wide receiver Reggie Virgil, linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, and edge rusher David Bailey.

The two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes is currently recovering from a season-ending torn ACL, and reports say he’s on track to be ready for the start of the 2026 season. However, there’s still no official confirmation about whether he’ll be ready right at the beginning of the upcoming campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, Mahomes’ attendance at the Pro Day is certainly a good sign, especially considering that he just posted a video of himself throwing on the field, which is a big update on his recovery from his ACL injury.

Positive signs in Patrick Mahomes’ ACL recovery

Mahomes suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 15 when he played against the Los Angeles Chargers. After an MRI was conducted on his knee following the game, it was revealed that Mahomes tore both his ACL and LCL in his left knee.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2025 NFL season, Mahomes played 14 games with a record of 6-8. He completed 315 of 502 passes for 3,587 yards. He also threw 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His passer rating for the season is 89.6.

Fast forward to now, the franchise quarterback for the Chiefs is already back on the field, throwing three months after he suffered a season-ending injury.

“Day by Day! Felt Great being able to throw the ball around today,” Mahomes also posted a video to his Instagram story with the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip was later re-shared by the Chiefs’ official Instagram account with the caption, “QB1 back in the lab 👀.”

In the video, Mahomes was seen wearing a sleeve on his left leg, which is likely part of his recovery process following surgery.

According to Nate Taylor, the Chiefs are becoming more optimistic about Mahomes’ recovery and a possible early return.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Based on Wednesday’s video clip, the Chiefs are optimistic that Mahomes is on track to participate, even in a limited capacity, in the team’s voluntary offseason practices, which are expected to start in May.”

After the Chiefs ended the 2025 season with a record of 6-11, the team doesn’t want to take any risks. Since Mahomes is still recovering, the Chiefs traded a sixth-round draft pick in 2027 to the New York Jets in exchange for first-round quarterback draft pick Justin Fields.

Still, the team is hoping that Mahomes will be ready to go in Week 1 of the season. However, this addition gave the team a good backup plan in case their star quarterback is unable to return on time.