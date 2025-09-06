Patrick Mahomes Reveals Andy Reid’s Next Steps After Chiefs Loss vs Chargers

To kick off the 2025 season, the Chiefs didn’t exactly roar out of the gates in São Paulo. A slow start, a key injury, and a series of frustrating penalties put them on the back foot. Add in a shaky secondary and even a missed extra point, and the night turned sour quickly. When the final whistle blew at Arena Corinthians, they left with a 21-27 loss to the Chargers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Meanwhile, Andy Reid didn’t try to sugarcoat what went wrong. The veteran coach admitted that his group simply didn’t bring enough early fire. “I’ve got to make sure I get my team in a better state there coming out and playing with more emotion,” coach Andy Reid said. “We were a little flat in that first half and it cost us.” For a man who built his reputation on preparation, Reid knows the fix has to happen now, not later. But how? It seems Patrick Mahomes has the answer.

The Chiefs’ quarterback didn’t shy away from the challenge, saying, “We’ll go back to the drawing board and be ready to go at practice, knowing that it’s going to take everything we’ve got.” He expanded on that point, explaining that sometimes it takes a spark to jolt the team awake, and emphasized the need to start faster and tighten up across all three phases. “We’ve got to start faster and be better on both sides of the ball and special teams,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, the challenge gets even tougher. Kansas City returns to Arrowhead Stadium for its Sept. 14 home opener, a Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles. After dropping to 10-3 in season openers under Reid and losing two of their last three, Chiefdom knows the stakes. They’ve got to avoid an 0-2 start or risk watching history repeat itself, like that 21-20 stumble against Detroit back in 2023.