Patrick Mahomes Screams at Chiefs Teammate After Andy Reid Avoids Disaster at Practice

“We don’t listen to all the noise. If you do that, you’re gonna go crazy, and then you’re not gonna have fun, right? I don’t care about the noise. Let’s go win the game.” Andy Reid’s words on the Up & Adams show set the tone for Chiefs camp. Coming off a season where they somehow made the Super Bowl despite glaring flaws, Kansas City’s training camp has been anything but quiet. The team’s 16th practice at Missouri Western State University on Tuesday had all the usual intensity. Players battling for roster spots, coaches fine-tuning schemes, and that familiar Chiefs swagger simmering beneath the Midwest heat. But this session had moments that stood out even by Chiefs camp standards.

Patrick Mahomes, always the competitor, showed his fiery side during one heated rep. Take one routine passing drill that started like any other, until CB Nazeeh Johnson blanketed TE Robert Tonyan a little too tightly. That’s when Patrick Mahomes’ voice sliced through the Missouri humidity like a knife. “GET OFF OF HIM!”

The QB shouted, his competitive instincts firing even as Tonyan somehow wrestled in the catch despite the coverage. This wasn’t just Mahomes being loud – it was the 2x MVP demanding perfection. Johnson, fighting for his spot after an ACL tear derailed his 2023 season, represents the hungry depth pushing Kansas City’s defense.

The 25-year-old CB has battled back to full health (“I feel better than I did pre-injury”), but in Chiefs camp, nobody gets free passes. Meanwhile, Tonyan – the journeyman TE signed just last December – found himself at the center of Mahomes‘ ire despite making the play.

That’s Chiefs football in 2025: every rep matters, every route gets scrutinized, and even completions draw corrections when they’re not exactly right. The intensity contrasted sharply with Mahomes‘ antics earlier in camp, when a basketball-style celebration almost went wrong.

Patrick Mahomes’ basketball antics almost backfire

Even with Super Bowl expectations hanging over every practice, Andy Reid’s training camps always leave room for fun, until things almost go sideways. That’s exactly what happened when Mahomes, ever the competitor, decided to switch sports mid-drill. Spotting Kareem Hunt nearby, the QB suddenly broke into a basketball-style dunk celebration, playfully jumping toward the veteran RB. Hunt, caught off guard, stumbled briefly before regaining his balance. A sign of relief for the Chiefs and Andy Reid, as the coach avoided any further major injury in the camp.

On the other hand, for Hunt, the playful scare marked another chapter in his Chiefs reunion. After helping build Kansas City’s early dynasty, he’s back to stabilize a banged-up RB room. And Mahomes? The two-time MVP might be chasing redemption after statistically “down” years (by his impossible standards). But he hasn’t lost his knack for keeping things loose. Even when Andy Reid would probably prefer he dial it back.

via Imago Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to head coach Andy Reid before the start of Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11, 2024. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SBP20240211706 JONxSOOHOO

The Chiefs need this balance. With Rashee Rice facing a looming suspension and Travis Kelce no longer masking the offense’s flaws, every practice carries extra weight. Yet Reid, the master of managing personalities, understands these flashes of levity matter too. This is the same Reid who, during the 2020 camp, let his players organize an impromptu dance competition to relieve COVID-era tensions.

As the Chiefs prep for their September 5 opener in Brazil, these moments reveal the team’s DNA: intense enough for Mahomes to scream over a completed pass, but confident enough to risk a fake dunk in the middle of it all. Just maybe next time, they’ll save the basketball moves for the court.