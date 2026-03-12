Patrick Mahomes Sends a 5-Word Message to Wife Brittany on Reaching Major Personal Milestone

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been together since high school

The couple married in Hawaii in 2022 and have three children

Mahomes' recent public appearance was at a Big 12 basketball tournament

For everything Patrick Mahomes stands for on the field, his story simply isn’t complete without the woman beside him: Brittany Mahomes. She has been his constant pillar of support and the Chiefs‘ loudest fan. To celebrate the woman in his life, on a very special day in the couple’s life, Mahomes sent a public yet personal message straight from the heart.

On March 12, Patrick posted throwback photographs on his Instagram, with a five-word message for Brittany: “My Day 1 ❤️ Happy Anniversary!” The post marked their 4th wedding anniversary on March 12.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The image that took center stage was from their days at Whitehouse High School in Texas. The two of them are standing on a baseball field in matching school shirts, a teenage Brittany leaning into Patrick with a hug.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick and Brittany first crossed paths at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. Brittany was a junior in school, and the two began dating not long after. The relationship grew quickly, moving from prom dates to family dinners. But when high school ended, the two headed to different colleges and took their own separate paths.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Brittany enrolled at the University of Texas at Tyler to continue her soccer career, while Patrick headed to Texas Tech University to build his football future. At Texas Tech, Mahomes shattered the Big 12 record books, leading the conference in multiple passing categories across two seasons and putting himself squarely on NFL scouts’ radar. Their connection remained strong despite the distance. If anything, it only made the heart grow fonder.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Chiefs selected Patrick 10th overall in the 2017 draft, Brittany was already in his corner. After he stepped into his first NFL year as a starter, Patrick proposed to Brittany in September 2020.

And eventually, on March 12, 2022, the two married in Maui, Hawaii. The couple now shares three children: daughter Sterling Skye, son Bronze, and their youngest, Golden.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the last season tested the Mahomes family in ways no championship run ever could. Patrick suffered a season-ending injury in Week 15, and the months since have been tough. But through it all, Brittany has stayed steady.

She posted New Year’s Eve celebrations with Patrick still on crutches and documented Christmas with him on full dad duties, brace and all. Now, with his rehab hitting the right checkpoints, all signs point to him coming back sooner than expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes is fighting his way back to the field

Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee against the Chargers in Week 15 last season. With that injury, the Chiefs extended their losing streak to six straight games, finishing the regular season with a 6-11 record. It’s the worst of Mahomes’ career since he took over as the full-time starter.

Mahomes underwent reconstructive surgery in December 2025 and has since been on an intensive rehabilitation program. He was recently spotted walking independently at a Big 12 Conference basketball tournament with no visible crutches or knee brace. He did appear to be limping slightly, but the progress from where he was just weeks ago has been striking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MAR 11 2026: Chiefs Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes in the house in the Big 12 Championship Tournament at T-Mobile center, Kansas City, Missouri. /CSM. Kansas City United States – ZUMAc04_ 20260311_zma_c04_156 Copyright: xJonxRobichaudx

A standard ACL recovery takes nine months or more, a timeline that puts a Week 1 return for the 2026 season right on the edge. But looking at how his rehab is progressing, analysts are projecting Mahomes to suit up for the season opener.

“I think they certainly are very, very hopeful,” Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer said on the Rich Eisen Show. “I hesitate to use [the word] ‘expecting.’ I don’t wanna put a timeline on a player without getting his OK. But I think they’re very, very hopeful that he’ll be good to go and close to being himself by Week 1. So that’s good news.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, this season represents a pivotal year for both Mahomes and the Chiefs. They have a great deal to prove after their worst season in over a decade, and the stakes climbed even higher when Travis Kelce confirmed his return for a 14th season in Kansas City.