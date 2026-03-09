Patrick Mahomes Sends First Message to Kenneth Walker III as Chiefs Make $45 Million Signing

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs secure Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III with record-breaking deal.

Patrick Mahomes expresses excitement for Walker's signing on social media.

Walker’s $45M contract includes $28.7M guaranteed, marking a historic RB contract.

After playing in the Super Bowl for three consecutive years, the Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up last season with a 6-11 record. That is a major dip in form for quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ team. However, to make sure that it does not repeat, the franchise has been busy restructuring its roster. Luckily, they took a massive step forward in that direction by signing running back Kenneth Walker III. After the agreement, the RB posted it on social media. Mahomes rejoiced at the signing and commented on the post.

“💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 LFGG!!!” commented Patrick Mahomes on Kenneth Walker III’s post on Instagram.

Mahomes’ joy at Walker III’s agreement could have a deeper meaning. During the 2023 season, the Chiefs finished 19th in rushing offense (104.9 YPG). The following year, they fell to the 22nd rank (105.3 YPG). Unfortunately, last season, they were even worse, finishing at 25. For most of last season, the franchise depended on running back Isaiah Pacheco in that regard. But they were looking to get out of overly relying on him.

That is where their latest signing comes in. The Seattle Seahawks drafted the RB in 2022. Last season, he not only won Super Bowl LX, but he also earned the Super Bowl MVP award. He recorded 221 rushes for 1027 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the regular season. Despite that, the Seahawks did not offer him a contract extension after his rookie contract was up.

The Chiefs signed the free agent, hoping to address the lack of depth and efficiency in their running game. His addition to the roster does bring some relief to the offense. But he did not come cheap. The franchise had to splash some cash to land the Super Bowl winner.

The Kansas City Chiefs empty their pockets for Kenneth Walker III

Signing Kenneth Walker III is definitely a good move for the Chiefs after finishing so low on rushing offense. Although they had some issues with cap space, they did not let this opportunity slide.

“It’s a three-year deal worth up to $45 million for Kenneth Walker III, who becomes the highest-paid free agent deal for a running back in nfl history,” reported Tom Pelissero on X.

When it comes to running backs, $45 million is a never-before-seen number in the NFL. But for someone who earned the Super Bowl MVP, it seems viable. He will receive $14.35 million per year, and $28.7 million is fully guaranteed. David Canter and Ness Mugrabi of Aura Sports Group helped the RB in getting such a massive contract.

Following the signing, the Chiefs still have $22 million in their cap space. But it was not always the case. They had to restructure Patrick Mahomes‘ contract, converting most of his $54 million base salary into a signing bonus. It opened up $43.5 million in cap space. Releasing RT Jawaan Taylor also opened up $20 in cap space.

If Andy Reid did not get the running back, he would have to use his draft picks to get a good player in that position. Fortunately, everything worked out for them. Now, it remains to be seen how the Super Bowl winner performs in a team full of Super Bowl winners.