Patrick Mahomes Sends Message After Ousted Chiefs Teammate Announces Personal Update

Essentials Inside The Story Jawaan Taylor's biggest moment of his week had nothing to do with football

Amid team changes and uncertainty, one heartfelt post revealed what truly mattered for him

Even as his journey moves forward, voices like Patrick Mahomes reminded him that some connections don't fade

Just a week ago, the former Kansas City Chiefs offensive playmaker Jawaan Taylor welcomed his baby daughter with his wife Tiffany Hylton. So when it was time to celebrate his family, Taylor turned a post into a birthday tribute.

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“Watching my wife’s strength through the entire process is something I will never forget for the rest of my life,” Taylor wrote in his Instagram post. “For 30 hours, you showed a strength, courage, and love that left me completely in awe. You brought our daughter into this world with everything you had, and I will forever be grateful for the sacrifices you made for our little family.”

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These words were accompanied by several pictures in the post. Jawaan Taylor had spoken at length in the past, but the headline of the post was a simple family picture with Taylor standing with his daughter in his arms, and Tiffany beside him.

Another picture shows all three of them holding hands, while yet another features Tiffany mid-breath before blowing out the candles on a beautiful white cake. The post also featured a cute baby’s feet with tiny white socks and bows, and a heartfelt closing note to the message.

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“You are not only an incredible wife, but now an amazing mother, and we are so blessed to have you,” Taylor wrote. “Today we celebrate you, my love. Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, I love you both so much!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jawaan M. Taylor ♛ (@jawaan) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Jawaan Taylor and Tiffany Hylton had been dating just over a year when he proposed on September 29, 2025: red carpet, heart-shaped floral arch, neon sign, and a violinist. She said yes. Later, after announcing her pregnancy, they got married in quick succession, without a big ceremony or a public spectacle.

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Even before the baby’s arrival, they went on a babymoon to St. Lucia. Tiffany captured it all on Instagram, from their oceanic vistas to their sunrise wake-ups, a vacation they took knowing that life would never be the same again. Taylor had been cut by the Chiefs just weeks earlier, but they went anyway.

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That trip was in March, and now the baby is here. The couple hasn’t made their daughter’s name public yet. But that’s not what the post was about anyway. It was Taylor saying, plainly, that this was his week. It is neither the deal with the Atlanta Falcons, nor the cut by KC, nor the cap number.

For context, the Chiefs released Taylor in March and created $20 million in cap room. He had committed to 49 penalties (accepted 41), more than anyone else at his position in 45 games. By April 10, he signed a one-year deal with the Falcons. Football moved on fast, and Taylor did too. But not this week. As he celebrated his family, Jawaan Taylor wasn’t alone.

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Patrick Mahomes and the NFL community react

When Jawaan Taylor shared the post on Instagram celebrating the birth of his daughter, as well as his wife’s birthday, the NFL community, mostly consisting of former Kansas City Chiefs teammates, showed up. Franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the fray with a short message.

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“Congrats, man! And Happy birthday!” Mahomes wrote.

From the QB whom Taylor protected for three years to consecutive Super Bowls, those words carry more weight than they seem to on paper. It was a subtler but much more meaningful gesture.

The offensive line was there, too. Creed Humphrey, Taylor’s former center in KC, left a simple “Congrats!!” in the comments. The Cleveland Browns’ new center, Elgton Jenkins, dropped a “Congratulations bro,” as well.

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Former Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire came in with a message of his own. “Yea brudda!!!! Congrats!! HappyBday family 💎,” he wrote. Chiefs offensive tackle Chukwuekbuka ‘Chu’ Godrick tagged his wish with a “#girldad.” Fellow offensive tackle Wanya Morris also wrote “Big Congrats family!” for Jawaan Taylor.

Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive tackle Fred Johnson and former Chiefs cornerback Nic Jones also shared their wishes. Johnson wrote a simple “congrats!!!” while Jones added a “Congrats brudda!”

Every player in that comment section has their own relationship with Taylor, built in training camps, film rooms, and high-stakes matchups. He’s now 28, starting over in Atlanta. The Chiefs may have moved on in theory, but the people who actually know him are never going to stop commenting.