Patrick Mahomes Sends Official Invite to Josh Allen’s Backup Just Released by Bills

Patrick Mahomes’ relationship with steak has always been a little different. From ketchup on filet mignon in his early NFL days to Wagyu and truffle butter at 1587 Prime, the Kansas City steakhouse he and Travis Kelce are opening this September. But the quarterback’s influence goes beyond menus and milestones. Just ask Josh Allen’s backup, Shane Buechele, who once drew wild sideline cheers from Mahomes for a scrambling preseason touchdown.

“He’s a great football player… also a smart football player,” Mahomes said, calling him a sponge in the QB room. That same sense of loyalty that fills a QB room now extends to a dining room.

When Chiefs QB and his teammate Kelce announced their contemporary Kansas City steakhouse, 1587 Prime, they didn’t just unveil another celebrity-backed restaurant. They marked the occasion with custom memorabilia and star-studded social media support, sending a clear message about family and friendship. The commemorative football, stamped “1587 PRIME by NOBLE 33” and encased in glass, was the kind of detail only Mahomes and Kelce would think to deliver.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s where Buechele comes in. Once Mahomes’s trusted QB2 in Kansas City, he has since moved on to Buffalo. But when he shared the Instagram Story of the football display, he made it clear that distance hasn’t dimmed the ties. Paige Buechele quickly reposted her husband’s story with the caption, “Let’s go @1587prime !!! @patrickmahomes @killatrav.” Then came Brittany Mahomes, reposting the moment again and making it clear that the bond remains strong.

via Imago Shane Buechele ,source, IG

It is no secret that Paige and Brittany are close. Brittany once captioned a photo with Paige, “My girllll,” and flooded her friend’s feed with love when Paige welcomed baby Blaize Haven. When Paige and Shane took their daughter on vacation, Brittany was right there in the comments: “Love this” with emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Additionally, this also reflects years of genuine connection forged when Shane backed up Mahomes in Kansas City. Even after Buechele traded red and gold for Buffalo blue, the bond between the families is still going strong. At one point, both wives even joked about their daughters growing up as best friends

And that’s the bigger picture here. 1587 Prime is a milestone in itself. It opens on September 17, 2025, which also happens to be Mahomes’ 30th birthday. With Kelce calling the menu “mind-blowing” and Mahomes insisting it “retains that Kansas City feel,” the restaurant has already captured headlines. But there’s an update: Buechele is no more Josh Allen’s backup.

Shane Buechele’s time in Buffalo comes to an end

Shane Buechele’s latest chapter in Buffalo just closed with a twist. Despite a near-flawless preseason finale against the Buccaneers, with 25 of 30 passing, 278 yards, a touchdown, plus 20 rushing yards, the Bills released him. They waived the 27-year-old QB on August 26, 2025, as part of final cuts to reach the NFL’s 53-man roster limit. The move left Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky as the only QBs in the room.

For Buechele, the release comes after a winding road. Signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2021, he backed up Mahomes before joining Buffalo in 2023. A neck injury in 2024 kept him on injured reserve, but this preseason was proof that he could still command an offense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Last season was tough from the aspect of not being able to put on pads and working my way to get back. God is good. Even tonight, I felt like I was really in a good place. I’m thankful for it,” Buechele reflected after his preseason finale. In lieu of this, Bills coach Sean McDermott backed that up, praising his “great command of the game.” And, he greatly commended his ability to control tempo across three exhibition games, where he went 36-for-46 for 380 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

What’s next is the NFL’s waiting game. If Buechele clears waivers, Buffalo could bring him back as a practice squad QB. But, there is also the chance another team claims him outright, given that his accuracy bespeaks his football IQ. Either way, the buzz around Buechele after this preseason suggests his story is far from finished!