Patrick Mahomes Sends 6-Word Reminder to America on Joe Burrow & Kirk Cousins’ Big Day

“You woke up the wrong motherf—ker!” That’s Patrick Mahomes mid-game, mid-rage, mid-Week 5 against the Raiders in the 2022 season. In 2023, Quarterback didn’t just follow QBs – it provided America with a front-row ticket to Mahomes’ dominating tour. He wasn’t just flinging footballs that season. He was dropping f-bombs, turning sideline tantrums into must-see TV, and giving us rare access into the life of a QB who’d rather run through a wall than run out of bounds.

The series followed Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota through the 2022 season. And while Cousins gave us brain training and bedtime stories, and Mariota faded quietly into the background, it was Mahomes who made this show binge-worthy. A Super Bowl ring, MVP season, and mic’d up gold turned the Netflix show into appointment viewing. Then came Receiver, and now? Quarterback: Season 2 is here, but Mahomes isn’t the main focus this time. It’s Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, and Kirk Cousins’ turn to shine.

But just in case anyone forgot who kicked this all off? Patrick Mahomes hopped on Instagram with a six-word message: “Season 2 now streaming on @netflix! ⏰ @2pm” That’s it. Short, sweet, and subtle. And let’s be real – there’s no Quarterback series without Mahomes. He was the show. But now, with Burrow leading the Bengals back from chaos, Goff anchoring Detroit’s electric offense, and Cousins rebooting his career in Atlanta post-Achilles injury, Season 2 promises a new kind of drama. Through all of it, Mahomes didn’t need a whole trailer or tweet thread. Just six words to remind everyone: the series may be theirs this time, but the fans still remember season 1.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Front Office Sports (@frontofficesports) Expand Post

AD

The previous season didn’t just catch Mahomes in MVP form. It caught him unraveling and rewiring himself in real time. We saw him go from a high ankle sprain in the divisional round to sprinting in the Super Bowl like the ligaments had magically grown back. “I’ve realized that I’m kind of wild on the field. I don’t even remember the things that I say, but I’m a competitor. It’s just who I am,” Mahomes said. The show peeled back layers we hadn’t seen. The film study in the dark, the backyard putting green for midweek escapes, and the cold reality that even the NFL’s biggest star still needed Andy Reid’s permission just to let the cameras in.

Patrick Mahomes let Netflix show the wild stuff. Okay, not all the wild stuff, “I couldn’t leave it all in there because I say a lot of wild stuff out there.” And still came out looking like a warrior dad with a rocket arm and a chip on his shoulder. But now the pads are off Mahomes…and the pressure’s on them.

Burrow, Goff, and Cousins take the spotlight in Quarterback season 2

Burrow’s pulling in $275M and still carrying Cincinnati’s hopes on a freshly rehabbed leg. Goff is dropping over 4,600 yards and 37 TDs like it’s a casual Sunday. And Cousins? He’s back for Round 2 of Quarterback, hoping his Falcons debut doesn’t turn into a streaming tragedy. After tearing his Achilles in Minnesota, he bet on a fresh start in Atlanta. Only to learn mid-draft that the Falcons took Michael Penix Jr. in the first round… without telling him. “If I had that information…it would’ve affected my decision,” Cousins says in Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Goff isn’t just redeeming his ‘throw-in’ label. That $53M AAV? Not just cash. It’s proof he belonged all along. And Cousins? He’s the first two-time Quarterback cast member, but this season hits differently. He’s older. Aching. And blindsided by a franchise that called him mid-draft to break the news that they’d just picked his replacement.

So Patrick Mahomes might not be in this season, but the Quarterback still has his fingerprints all over it – through 2PM Productions, Omaha, and that six-word stamp of approval. This isn’t just a sequel. It’s a handoff. And Burrow, Goff, and Cousins are now on the clock. The cameras are rolling. The pressure’s real. And yes – the trash talk is back.