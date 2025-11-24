Patrick Mahomes Sends Strong Message on Kareem Hunt as Chiefs Immediately Sign New RB

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t resting after their 23-20 overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, and signed a new running back. It would be wonderful support for their sensational running back Kareem Hunt. His standout performance didn’t go unnoticed, especially by Patrick Mahomes, who praised his impact.

Mahomes called his running back a “warrior” in the post-game conference. One word was enough to show Hunt’s dominance against the Colts. He ran the ball 3o times for 104 yards and one touchdown, piling up more yards than the opponents, who only had 19 carries for 74 yards with zero score. Don’t mistake him for a one-game wonder, he has kept the Chiefs’ rushing room afloat.

After a sluggish start to the season, he scored 2 touchdowns in the Week 5 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While his team keeps struggling, Hunt has scored a touchdown in four consecutive games now. It has given hope to Patrick Mahomes, who understands his value in the team. Last year showed it.

While the franchise struggled with injuries, Hunt logged 200 carries for 728 yards and 7 touchdowns. He contributed to the receiving game as well, catching 23 passes for 176 yards. But what strikes out the most is his ability to play in tandem with their other running back, Isiah Pacheco.

Pacheco suffered a knee injury against the Washington Commanders in Week 8 and hasn’t played since then. He also has 78 carries for 329 yards and 1 touchdown. But Hunt remains their best running game player. He has 116 receptions for 457 yards and 7 touchdowns after 12 weeks.

However, Patrick Mahomes doesn’t want to depend solely on Hunt. The Showtime clearly said that they needed to get better at the running game. It rang alarm bells in the management, who ended up signing a running back.

Chiefs sign a new RB after Patrick Mahomes’ cautious words

Just hours after the huge win, the Chiefs did not waste any time in bringing another running back to their roster. Notably, they have just signed former Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce to add some solidity.

The Texans drafted Pierce in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. In 4 seasons, he has played 42 games (20 starts), recording 415 carries for 1,674 yards and 8 touchdowns. But he failed to score this year, forcing them to waive him. The Chiefs signed him, hoping to give a boost to Patrick Mahomes & co.

While there is no clear plan yet about his role in their offense, it raises a question about Pacheco’s return timeline. He had a full practice session on the first day of practice before going back to limited practice sessions on the next two days. It forced the Chiefs to designate him out for the game.

However, fans were hoping for his return in the Week 13 Thursday game against the Dallas Cowboys. But the short turnaround time of just 3 days is a challenge. Did they sign Pierce to manage this? Seems like it! Patrick Mahomes needs to go on a win streak now if they really want to qualify for the playoffs.