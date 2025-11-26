Patrick Mahomes Sends Strong Warning on Cowboys After Allegedly Losing Trust in Chiefs Locker Room

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes pre-game stance came before Cowboys battle

Travis Kelce clarified the air on QB's losing interest in the team

Chiefs are banged-up with key players' injuries

Is there trouble in paradise for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense? One awkward glance was all it took to ignite questions about the trust inside the Chiefs’ locker room, putting the quarterback under a microscope ahead of a crucial Dallas Cowboys matchup. Trailing behind the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers, Mahomes now seems to be concerned about the team’s ongoing situation as they prepare for yet another challenge against the Cowboys.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We got to start putting these wins together, but it’s not going to be easy. Even today wasn’t easy. We got to get back. We got a short week playing on Thanksgiving, and it’ll be another tough one. So I’m just excited to get a win and get back on the train,” Mahomes said after securing a 23-20 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Chiefs are set to face the Cowboys on Thursday, November 27, at 4:30 p.m. ET in Dallas. This game for both teams will be a must-win to stay in serious NFL playoff contention. Mahomes knows the pressure is heavy right now. He’s trying to push the Chiefs toward another Super Bowl run, yet they’re sitting just outside the playoff picture at 6-5 while the Cowboys are still chasing their own postseason shot. And with all of that hanging over him, he still lights up when he talks about Thanksgiving football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Kansas City Chiefs, QB, Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes grew up watching those games, going to Cowboys matchups with his dad, and that kid in him still loves the moment. Now he wants to step into that spotlight, handle a short week, and drag his banged-up team across the finish line.

“We’re excited to play on Thanksgiving against a really good team with the whole world watching. More than anything we just want to win. If you’re going to be in front of everybody, you want to win the game. Everybody is banged up at this time of the year. You have to be able to fight through that and play your best. Coming up on a short week, everybody is grinding in here right now, making sure we get the whole game plan in and making sure everybody is ready to go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, their winning situation turned out to be concerning, as it came after the shocking chemistry test between Mahomes and Travis Kelce. During the week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemingly ignored his long-time target, Travis Kelce. Later in the game, Mahomes was also seen glancing away from Kelce just as the tight end broke open, then threw to another receiver.

Analyst Tony Romo took this incident, describing the sequence with a blunt remark: “I don’t trust you necessarily outside the window. I’m doing this.” He alleged that Mahomes had lost faith in his teammates. The perception was later backed up by him when Mahomes kept the ball himself on a run instead of executing the planned pass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The game saw Mahomes complete 29 of 46 passes for 352 yards and one interception as his team won 23-20 in overtime. He helped his team erase an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter and led the offense from the front. However, the interception raised many eyebrows. While many saw it as a disagreement between Kelce and Mahomes, the tight end’s post-game verdict was enough to clear the air.

“He’s our fearless leader,” Kelce said. “That guy is the most competitive human being I know. We love him for how he leads this team on the field, in practice, throughout the week. Right now, he’s leading us into victory; it’s the best.”

With the matter appearing to be resolved, the Chiefs’ upcoming clash against the Cowboys mainly depends on the team’s injury report.

ADVERTISEMENT

How healthy do the Kansas City Chiefs look ahead of the clash against the Cowboys?

The Chiefs have a short week of preparation for the Thanksgiving game, so their practice time was limited. They provided an estimated injury report even though they did not practice on Monday. Among the most concerning: tight end Noah Gray is sidelined with a concussion, and right guard Trey Smith is dealing with high and low ankle sprains and is expected to miss additional time. However, the news isn’t all negative for Tuesday’s practice session.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is listed as a full participant despite a groin issue, and running back Isiah Pacheco is likewise listed full participant even though he has missed the last three games with an MCL sprain. Meanwhile, wide receivers Rashee Rice (hamstring), Xavier Worthy (ankle), and linebacker Leo Chenal (knee) practiced in full and should be good to go on Thursday. Overall, the Chiefs are missing some big names, but their core, especially Mahomes, is on track, giving them a decent shot to be competitive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary:

Noah Gray (TE) — Concussion; did not participate in practice (DNP)

Trey Smith (G) — Ankle injury; did not participate in practice (DNP)

Leo Chenal (LB) — Knee injury; full participation (FP)

Rashee Rice (WR) — Hamstring injury; full participation (FP)

Xavier Worthy (WR) — Ankle injury; full participation (FP)

Patrick Mahomes (QB) — Groin injury; full participant (FP)

Isiah Pacheco (RB) — Knee injury; full participant (FP)

Christian Roland‑Wallace (CB) — Back injury; limited participation (LP)

Jawaan Taylor (T) — Knee injury; full participant (FP)

The Cowboys, on the other hand, have their wide receiver George Pickens listed as a limited participant due to knee and calf issues. KaVontae Turpin was also limited by a shoulder injury and an illness. Besides them, the defensive line also appears to be affected, as Osa Odighizuwa was limited because of an elbow problem, and Jadeveon Clowney was limited due to a neck issue. Safety Malik Hooker practiced in a limited capacity while dealing with a toe and thigh concern.

While the Chiefs seemingly got back on track after facing the Colts, it remains to be seen if they will carry the same momentum into Week 13.