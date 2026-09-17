Patrick Mahomes Sends 3-Word Message After Father’s Emotional Message on 31st Birthday

When it’s your kid’s birthday, you always want to be the first one to let him know you’re thinking about him. That’s probably what went through Pat Mahomes’ mind as his son, Patrick Mahomes – the franchise quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs – turned thirty-one.

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Pat Mahomes took to his Instagram to share a picture of Mahomes in Chiefs gear, then turned the clock back with a series of pictures from his childhood, the times they spent together, and ended his post with a collage of himself with Patrick above a picture of Patrick with his son, Bronze. Underneath it all, Pat penned a beautiful birthday tribute.

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“Happy birthday Patrick,” he wrote. “31 years ago you made me a dad. So proud of the father, husband and human being you have become. Plus you can play a little football too. I knew you were special then and I know it more and more every single day. I love you. Enjoy your day. You deserve it.”

While the rest of the Chiefs Kingdom poured into the comments section to wish Patrick on his birthday, the quarterback himself left a short reply of appreciation for his father’s post.

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“Lova Ya! Thanks!” he wrote in the comments.

Now, the “play a little football” from Pat feels like a funny jab considering Patrick’s football resume – three Super Bowl rings, three Super Bowl MVP titles, 2x MVP, and a 6x Pro Bowler, but it’s not out of place considering Mahomes almost became a baseball player instead of coming to the NFL.

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As for this birthday wish, this falls in a long line of tributes Pat Mahomes frequently posts for his son – from Father’s Day wishes, to family gatherings, to birthday celebrations for his grandkids, to sitting with them on game days, Pat has always been actively hyping up his family on social media.

As the big day goes on, more tributes from his family are sure to arrive for Patrick Mahomes. But now, they will all come after the man who wished him first.

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Beyond this, Mahomes has successfully recovered from the ACL & LCL tear he suffered last season, and already displayed a powerful performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2026 regular season. Once he’s done celebrating his birthday, he then goes back to the football grind to prepare for the Indianapolis Colts visiting Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2.