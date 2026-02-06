Patrick Mahomes Set to Lose Chiefs Ally After WR Cleared Stance on Leaving Kansas City

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes could soon lose a trusted voice and ally inside the Kansas City Chiefs’ building. Amid many offseason coaching shake-ups, the Arizona Cardinals are targeting someone from the Chiefs’ offensive staff.

“Arizona Cardinals have requested to interview Dan Williams for their QB coach position, per source,” NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe wrote on X. “Williams is in Year 7 with Chiefs, last 3 as assistant QB coach. A young rising coach and key figure for Patrick Mahomes with a chance for elevation.”

The news of another potential departure of Patrick Mahomes’ coach and confidant comes after wide receiver Tyquan Thornton weighed in on his future at Kansas City.

“I would definitely want to be back to Kansas City,” Thornton said. “But I want to, wherever I go, I want to have my fair share of targets. Go out there and contribute and play at a high level.”

“Yes for sure definitely! I feel like that,” he added while addressing the possibility of the team’s goal alignment with his own.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.