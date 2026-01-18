Patrick Mahomes Shares Heartfelt Message for Mom Randi on Special Day After Major Surprise

Essentials Inside The Story Mahomes’ offseason spotlight shifts from rehab to family milestone

The Kansas City Chiefs’ season may have ended on a sour note, but Patrick Mahomes’ offseason has been filled with warm family moments. While the star quarterback continues his rehab, a special celebration involving his mother reminded fans what matters most beyond football. In the comments, Mahomes wished his mother with a simple three-word message.

“Happy birthday, mom!!! ❤️❤️” Mahomes recently commented on his mother’s Instagram post.

“Every birthday has told a story, and this next chapter feels extra special.❤️,” read the caption on her post. “Here’s to 50 years of memories, milestones, and so much love. Grateful for the life, the lessons, and all the people who’ve made the journey so meaningful!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randi Mahomes (@randimahomes)

Randi Mahomes turned 50 this Sunday. She marked the milestone by sharing throwback birthday photos from her childhood and teenage years. The picture carousel reflected her journey with a heartfelt caption that celebrated life. Randi also shared photos on Instagram from a surprise early birthday celebration held at Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City restaurant, 1587 Prime. Patrick and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, were both present for the intimate gathering.

“Felt so incredibly loved this weekend with a surprise early birthday celebration surrounded by family!!” Chiefs QB’s mother wrote in the caption.

She described the moment by saying she felt deeply loved and thankful after being surrounded by family.

The celebration highlighted the strong bond within the Mahomes family. Even after a tough season, moments like Randi Mahomes’ 50th birthday showed how love, family, and gratitude remain the true wins beyond the football field. However, this wasn’t the only celebration in Mahomes’ life recently.

Mahomes’ family celebrates another special moment

The Mahomes family had double the reason to celebrate this January. Just a week before Randi Mahomes marked a special milestone moment, Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, hosted a birthday party for their youngest daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes.

Imago Patrick Mahomes with his wife Brittany Mahomes

The celebration took place on January 13 as Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter, Golden Raye, marked her first birthday. Brittany Mahomes shared the moment on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

“Golden Raye is ONE! ☀️✨ The biggest ray of sunshine with the most contagious smile!” she wrote in the caption.

The carousel post gave fans a glimpse into the yellow- and golden-themed party. Golden Raye was seen with Patrick and Brittany, along with her older siblings, Sterling and Bronze. The setup featured sunshine tones, floral designs, and soft gold decorations that matched the theme perfectly.

The Mahomes family once again showed how they cherish special moments. Golden Raye’s first birthday was filled with love, bright colors, and family joy. From proud parents to smiling siblings, the celebration captured a beautiful chapter in the Mahomes family story.