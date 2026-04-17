Patrick Mahomes Shows Huge Scar Publicly for First Time Amid Chiefs QB’s ACL Recovery

Essentials Inside The Story A glimpse into Patrick Mahomes' recovery has fans reading between the lines

There's a powerful sign that the Kansas City Chiefs star might be closer to start than expected

Is this hope or just a tease before a longer wait?

Patrick Mahomes gives the Kansas City Chiefs fans a reason to be happy again. The latest Instagram post by his wife, Brittany Mahomes, revealed the surgery scar from his injury during their family vacation in Texas. The images highlight the progress he has made since being placed on injured reserve with a torn ACL. For fans, it’s a small but meaningful update to hold onto.

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“Go to a TX farm, invite all ya friends and fam🤍 the best weekend with our squad! 🙏🏼” Brittany Mahomes posted on Instagram this week.

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In new photos shared Monday, April 13, by his wife, Brittany, Mahomes was snapped with his children during a family getaway to a Texas farm, wearing shorts. What really caught fans’ attention, though, was that their star quarterback’s scar was clearly visible. This marks the first time fans have gotten a clear view of the quarterback’s surgical scar since his procedure last season.

One photo shows him standing outdoors in shorts with his eldest daughter, Sterling, 5, as she reaches down to pet a white goat on the farm. This angle reveals a long scar along the front and side of his left leg.

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Another photo shows him on a kayak with his youngest child, daughter Golden Raye, again revealing the surgical marks near his knee. The scar is also visible in another picture with Golden, where the NFL star lifts his little girl, propping her up on his shoulder for the shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Mahomes (@brittanylynne) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The scar is the result of the surgery he had after tearing his ACL and LCL in a game against the Chargers on December 14 last season. Mahomes’ 2025 NFL season ended with 3,587 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a 68.5 QBR before he was placed on injured reserve.

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The Chiefs lost 19-17 to the Chargers that day, which ended Kansas City’s hopes of making the playoffs. The team finished the season 6-11 and is now waiting for their quarterback to return and lead the way.

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Recovery time from injuries to the ACL and LCL is around nine months, meaning that Patrick Mahomes is literally on the verge of returning before the start of the 2026 season. This update gives fans some hope, but his return is still not certain.

Patrick Mahomes’ return is still uncertain as recovery continues

There are still some positive signs. Mahomes has already been seen throwing and moving around on the field, which shows his recovery is going in the right direction. As per Mahomes, he has been “hitting all the checkpoints” in rehab as he works toward being ready for training camp this summer.

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“The doctor kind of gives you goals to get to,” he said, per People. “I just try to maximize those they hold me back, because I always want to go a little bit further.”

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Mahomes also expressed that he wants to be “ready for Week 1,” and mentioned that doctors believe he could be, though they cannot predict how everything will go during recovery.

The Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid, offered some news on the matter at the NFL’s annual meetings on March 31. As per ESPN, he stated that he will “never bet against” Mahomes. He added that Mahomes is giving his best effort in the rehabilitation process, and things have been going well for him.

However, the Chiefs have also planned for some uncertainty. Bringing in Justin Fields this offseason gives them a solid backup option if Mahomes needs more time, so they do not have to rush him back too soon.

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“Well, we snuck out and got a good quarterback to back him up,” Andy Reid said. “If he’s not able to make it for the beginning of the season, then we know we’ve got a legitimate backup there.”

Mahomes has made it clear he wants to be ready for Week 1. Whether that happens or not, his progress so far shows he is on the right track toward returning.