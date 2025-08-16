Patrick Mahomes Shows $150K Gesture to Students After Chiefs QB’s Bold Revelation About Wife Brittany

Patrick Mahomes is always famous for what he does on the field, incredible throws, Super Bowl turnarounds, and MVP seasons. But off the field, the Chiefs quarterback has built something possibly as impressive. A platform for children who need it the most. “I want to make sure I can give back to them in any shape and any way in order to give them the resources they need to have an amazing life,” Mahomes once said. Those are some of the words that ring especially true now as his foundation makes another step in expanding its reach.

On August 15, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation launched its first class of Scholarship Award program. Awarding $150,000 in total funding to 15 high school seniors from Kansas City, Tyler (TX), and Lubbock (TX). Each will receive $10,000 towards college education. An act that reflects Mahomes’s ethos of making access possible when opportunity is scarce. For the quarterback who hails from Texas but became a star in Missouri, the act ties together his past and present football homes.

The scholarship program is more than just a headline. It’s an extension of the mission Patrick Mahomes has pursued since launching his foundation in 2019. From day one, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation has focused on the health, well-being, and education of children, with a special priority on underserved communities. The foundation has sponsored school supplies, playgrounds, and community hospital initiatives, working behind the scenes to impact thousands of young lives leading up to this scholarship fund. In Kansas City, it partnered with Children’s Mercy Hospital to support the hematology-oncology unit. In Lubbock, it built youth sports fields to give kids safe spaces to play.

One of the charity’s most high-profile activities came in 2021, when Mahomes teamed up with the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department to renovate playgrounds across the region. It was about more than swings and slides—it was about creating clean, safe areas where kids could gather in neighborhoods that otherwise might not have had such a place. In Texas, the foundation also extended its reach into health clinics, ensuring kids received proper checkups and wellness screenings.

What stands out is that Mahomes doesn’t just lend his name—he stays personally involved. At gala dinners and community events, he often shares stories of children who inspire him as much as he hopes to inspire them. That kind of interaction between athlete and kids, between spotlight and service, is rare in professional sports, and it’s a big reason why the foundation has built steady momentum.

The new scholarships continue that mission in a fresh direction. Education is often the difference between a dream and reality—and Mahomes is betting that $10,000 at the right time can mean the difference between a dream cut short and a possibility fulfilled. By awarding scholarships across three places central to his own life story, the quarterback is making a subtle but powerful statement: community responsibility never ends.

Mahomes gets candid on life with Brittany behind the scenes

Of course, the Kansas City superstar has been making headlines for more than his philanthropy. Off the field, Patrick Mahomes gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his life in the ESPN documentary The Kingdom. What grabbed the most attention, though, was how candidly he spoke about his relationship with his wife, Brittany. Today, the two are one of the NFL’s most recognizable couples, but Mahomes admitted their story didn’t exactly start with predictability. “It took a long time. There were a couple times when I tried to get out of the friend zone and it didn’t work,”he said, smiling as he recalled the times Brittany turned him down back in high school.

The turning point came one Valentine’s Day years ago, with Mahomes’ mother playing the role of an unwitting cupid. His mom had given him a card to pass along to someone special. And Mahomes took a bold swing—he gave it to Brittany. “I was like, I’m gonna give it to Brittany, I’m gonna surprise her at lunch,” he recalled. That small teenage gamble changed everything. By 2012, the two were officially dating, beginning a romance that would endure more than a decade.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are now parents of three, having just welcomed their newest child, Golden Raye. Brittany has long been Patrick’s anchor—the one who keeps him grounded when the chaos of the NFL threatens to pull him off balance. “There’s no better feeling than having someone by your side who is just as competitive as you and supports you in everything you do,” Mahomes said. Her commitment has been on full display, whether she was cheering from the stands late into pregnancy or standing on the sidelines just weeks after giving birth to root for him.