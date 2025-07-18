Patrick Mahomes Takes Joint Decision With Bills QB Before Training Camp Return

“First off, kids, I feel like age you a little bit. Having three kids makes you grow up, but it’s been a fun run.” This is what Patrick Mahomes, who is approaching 30, reflected recently. “Adding new guys gives you a new juice and a new spirit to go out there and be even better,” he claimed. Clearly, with new energy and a positive mindset, the Chiefs‘ QB is all set for the training camp and the upcoming season. But before that, he had a rendezvous with the Bills QB.

Before the NFL season kicks off, Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, enjoyed their Mexico vacation with their three kids, Sterling, Bronze, and Golden. During that vacation, Mahomes had special moments with Bills QB Shane Buechele and his wife Paige Buechele in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur in Mexico.

Taking to her official IG handle, Brittany re-shared Paige, a former Miss Dallas USA’s post. “Best trip with the best people,” she wrote, reflecting her genuine sentiments. Initially, she dropped the heartwarming family pic featuring them with Mahomes’s family of five.

In the latest picture, Mahomes’s family looked stunning in their comfy outfits, highlighting their relaxing holiday spirit. On the other hand, Buechele, who began his career with the Chiefs before signing with the Bills in 2023, also stole the limelight while posing with his wife and daughter, Blaize. It indeed showcased Patrick’s off-field and strong relationship with Shane. Despite not playing together, they have maintained their friendship.

Surprisingly, both NFL quarterbacks share a lot in common. They’re Texas natives and sons of former MLB players—factors that have helped forge a strong bond between them.

After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Shane Buechele signed with the Chiefs as a free agent. Though he didn’t appear in any regular season or postseason games during his time with Kansas City (2021–2022), he looked up to Patrick Mahomes as a mentor and worked to learn from him.

At the time, Buechele even drew comparisons to Mahomes for his improvisational style and ability to play “backyard football.” Now with the Bills, Buechele’s bond with Mahomes remains intact. After spending time with his former teammate’s family, Mahomes is gearing up for the Chiefs’ training camp.

Patrick Mahomes returns from vacation with family before training camp

Before Chiefs training camp kicks off on July 22, Patrick Mahomes returned from an unforgettable Mexico getaway with his wife and kids. On July 15, the Mahomes family flew back to Kansas City. The trip also drew attention for Mahomes’s lighthearted “dad bod” jokes and a fun-filled yacht party in Miami.

During the Fourth of July yacht celebration, the father of three showed off his shirtless summer look—prompting Brittany to snap a photo and share it on Instagram. Not long after, Mahomes playfully embraced the internet’s “dad bod” jokes while enjoying the moment with Brittany and their friends.

Earlier this year, a locker room photo of Mahomes went viral, sparking similar comments. His longtime trainer, Bobby Stroupe, defended him at the time, noting that quarterbacks—who often take heavy contact—can actually benefit from carrying a bit more body fat.

All in all, it’s clear that after a refreshing break with family and friends, Mahomes is recharged. Undoubtedly, he is ready to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the season opener on September 5.