Patrick Mahomes Takes New Role as Chiefs QB Sets Target For Travis Kelce & Co.

“If you’re not going to go down fighting, then you don’t deserve to be here.” Patrick Mahomes said that—and for years, he’s fought like the ultimate MVP. Three Super Bowl rings. Two league MVPs. Five straight AFC title games. But this offseason, the MVP seems to have taken up a new role—and no, it’s not “dad bod.” It’s not another one of those head-shaped ice baths, and it’s definitely not what fans saw coming.

There’s something quietly revealing about watching Patrick punt a football in practice. Not because the Chiefs plan on replacing Matt Araiza anytime soon, but because it speaks to how Mahomes operates. Kansas City’s QB1 isn’t just tossing no-look dimes or dissecting coverages anymore—he’s studying every crevice of the game, finding ways to impact more than just the scoreboard. So when the team’s social media team posted a clip of him booming a punt with the caption “PUNTRICK MAHOMES,” it felt like more than a joke. It was a nod to a player who, even after two MVPs and three rings, is still adding tools to his kit.

That versatility matters more than ever now. Last season, Mahomes’ deep ball didn’t just regress—it nearly vanished. His passer rating on deep throws cratered to 47.7. He tossed more picks (8) than touchdowns (4) on those attempts. He averaged just 6.8 yards per pass—down from 8.1 in his 2022 MVP season. But Mahomes isn’t pretending otherwise. “I have to be better at throwing the ball down the field,” he said at training camp, echoing the frustration that’s been quietly brewing since the Chiefs came up short in the Super Bowl. It’s the kind of accountability you rarely see from superstars. But Mahomes? He’s wired differently.

And already, there are signs the reset is underway. Day one of camp, he connected with rookie speedster Xavier Worthy on a shot downfield. Mahomes called it “a decent start,” before adding that the priority is stretching the defense again. “Even the incompletions help us talk through things,” he said. The film doesn’t lie—neither does Mahomes. His biggest offseason project isn’t branding or podcasting—it’s rebuilding the part of his game that once terrified defenses. If the Chiefs want another shot at history, it starts here.

Still, the punting clip lingers in the background—goofy, maybe, but also meaningful. It’s a reminder that Mahomes isn’t chasing perfection; he’s chasing impact. Whether that means dialing in deep balls or being the emergency leg on special teams, he’s not above any task. “This loss—more than probably any in my career—is on me,” he said after the Super Bowl heartbreak. That kind of self-awareness doesn’t trend often. But it should. Because when Mahomes says it’s on him, he means it. And he’s doing something about it—even if it means flipping the field with his foot.

Patrick Mahomes shifts his focus from Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes knows what Travis Kelce brings—and what he no longer has to prove. At 34, Kelce isn’t putting up 1,000-yard seasons anymore, but that hasn’t stopped Mahomes from targeting him like a WR1. He saw 133 targets last season, turning 97 into completions. But the trust that once meant chunk plays now shows diminishing returns in YAC. Mahomes may still see Kelce as his security blanket, but even he knows the balance has to shift: “If teams are going to challenge us… we have to show we can throw deep.”

That shift might already be underway. Mahomes hasn’t said Kelce’s workload is changing, but his recent focus on stretching the field points toward younger, faster weapons like Xavier Worthy. Last season, Worthy was second only to Kelce in targets (98) despite playing a complementary role. Now, as Mahomes looks to “open up the offense,” the target share could naturally start tilting toward receivers who can break open the field. If Kelce’s volume drops, it won’t be punishment—it’ll be precision. Mahomes is setting the table for efficiency, not nostalgia.

Kelce still leads by presence, but even legends evolve. Heading into training camp, Mahomes made it clear: “First it starts with me and giving guys chances.” That doesn’t mean forcing the ball to Kelce every third snap. It means reading matchups, trusting younger guys like Worthy, and possibly giving Noah Gray more snaps too. Kelce may not hit the 100-target mark this year for the first time in 11 seasons—but that could be the very thing that keeps him dangerous. Fewer targets. Sharper impact. And a QB who’s already adjusting the lens.