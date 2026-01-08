Patrick Mahomes’ Trainer Announces Injury News on QB While Chiefs Fire Coach After 7 Years

Essentials Inside The Story Mahomes is currently rehabbing torn ACL and LCL ligaments in his left knee

Patrick's injury will reportedly take him about nine months to recover

The team is optimistic he could return by Week 1 of the 2026 season

For the Kansas City Chiefs, the offseason of reckoning has begun with a coaching casualty and a defiant message from their quarterback’s inner circle. On Wednesday, a longtime assistant coach was fired. Meanwhile, in the present, a new post from Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ trainer has people paying attention to what the quarterback’s camp is signaling about his comeback.

“Remember the last time they said,” Stroupe wrote with progression emojis, “he would never be the same.”

Patrick Mahomes’ personal trainer, Bobby Stroupe, posted on X, sharing an old photograph of the quarterback training, but his caption carried unmistakable weight. Stroupe was referencing Mahomes’ previous setback, a toe injury from the 2020 playoff season that required surgery after the season ended. Stroupe was reminding the NFL world that Mahomes has overcome a serious injury before and will do so again.

Currently, Mahomes is rehabbing two torn ligaments in his left knee, his ACL and LCL, after undergoing surgery on December 15, just weeks after sustaining the injury in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The recovery timeline for such damage typically runs around nine months, though medical staff have suggested Mahomes is progressing faster than expected.

Kansas City Chiefs’ HC, Andy Reid, also shared an update about his QB’s health and confirmed that he is doing better. “First of all, he’s doing great,” the HC added, “for just being three weeks out or so.”

While Patrick Mahomes’ camp projects confidence in his recovery, the Chiefs’ front office sent a different but equally urgent message through their decisions. This reveals how seriously the franchise is treating this season’s failures.

Kansas City introduces major changes ahead of the 2026 season

On January 7, 2026, the Chiefs officially parted ways with wide receiver coach Connor Embree after seven years of service, making him one of the first casualties of Reid’s offseason overhaul. Embree had spent the last three seasons specifically coaching the team’s receivers, following two years as an offensive quality control coach and two years as a defensive assistant when he first joined the organization in 2019.

His firing arrives after a season where the Chiefs’ receiving corps failed to deliver, with Hollywood Brown recording just 49 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns, despite being the team’s top receiving option. Travis Kelce, the veteran tight end, led the team overall with 76 catches for 851 yards and five scores, but the system around him seemed fundamentally broken.

Some other changes have happened as well. Longtime assistant defensive line coach Alex Whittingham has left. Defensive coach Louie Addazio also departed for a college football position. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy‘s contract has expired, and he is set to interview for head coaching jobs, potentially leaving the role open.

All these staff changes, and Mahomes’ signal on recovery clearly show that the Kansas City Chiefs franchise takes its future seriously.