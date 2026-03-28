Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and More React as Chiefs Star Officially Pens $11M Contract

Essentials Inside The Story The 25-year-old player signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Chiefs

The now Chiefs player was a former Patriots draft pick and found his stride in KC last season

The re-signing of the player was met with high praise on IG from teammates

The Kansas City Chiefs are slowly getting all the pieces back together before the upcoming season. First, they signed Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III; then, tight end and franchise legend Travis Kelce re-signed. Now, the Chiefs have spent $11 million to re-sign wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. The young wide receiver’s return has brought a celebratory mood to the locker room and a bunch of good wishes to the WR.

“💪🏽⏰,” commented Patrick Mahomes on Thornton’s Instagram post announcing his return to Kansas City. Mahomes’ comment is a direct answer to Thornton’s caption, “Every move is a counted step!! 🤞🏾”

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The Chiefs’ quarterback’s comment was soon followed by their tight end Travis Kelce’s “Yesssirrrrr 🔥🔥🔥” comment.

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For the veterans, the wide receiver provides crucial support to the offense. Thornton has proven himself a serious threat to opponents while forming great chemistry with Mahomes. His explosive speed has made it possible for the quarterback to make big plays that can stretch the field.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyquan Thornton (@t.thorn4on_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

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The New England Patriots drafted Thornton in 2022 and waived his contract in November 2024. A couple of days later, the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad before promoting him to the active roster.

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Last season, Thornton played 14 games (4 starts), recording 19 receptions for 438 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The Chiefs have signed him to a two-year contract worth $11 million with $7.4 million in guaranteed money and a $4 million signing bonus. The maximum value of the contract would extend to $14 million, inclusive of all the incentives.

Tyquan’s signing isn’t just a roster move to power the offense, but also plays a strategic role for the Chiefs in the long term.

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Currently, wide receiver Rashee Rice faces legal trouble as a civil lawsuit alleges he physically assaulted his former girlfriend. Extending Thornton’s contract gives Kansas City the leverage to utilize him as Rice’s replacement should anything go wrong.

As for now, the Chiefs locker room is pretty excited to have him back. Mahomes has a steady receiver for his snaps, and Kelce has also secured a partner in offense.

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The Kansas City Chiefs players are excited about Tyquan Thornton’s return

Tyquan Thornton made it pretty clear from the beginning that more than money, the WR prioritizes the locker room and the on-field dominance that he brings while playing for his team. Sharing his mindset about free agency, he made these comments on the NFL Network.

“Definitely not looking just for a bag. … That’s not really what makes me truly happy. … Going out there running fast, catching passes, dancing in the end zone, celebrating with my teammates, the process of putting the (work) in and going out there, seeing it all come to fruition, that’s what it’s all about for me.”

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The WR’s mindset and the affordability were two major selling points for Kansas City when they made up their minds to sign Thornton to a two-year deal. As the WR is locked in for two more years with the Chiefs, fellow wide receivers Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, and Hollywood Brown made sure to welcome him back to the locker room.

“Say 2🤞🏾” dropped Xavier Worthy on the IG post, while Jalen Royals commented “🔥🔥” on Instagram. Jalen’s comment does prove that the offense will be lit up with the 25-year-old’s return.

Hollywood Brown also dropped a similar reaction to Jalen and welcomed the wide receiver with a fire emoji, “🔥🔥🔥.”

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Not only the players, but the Kansas City Chiefs’ official IG account page also dropped a “Let’s go Ty 👏👏” comment on the IG post and welcomed him.

Finishing 6-11 and missing the playoffs after a decade has left the franchise with a bitter aftertaste. Now, with all the right pieces in place, head coach Andy Reid is trying to rebuild the roster and gear up ahead of the 2026 season.