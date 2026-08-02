Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Fail As Chiefs Rookie Gets the Better of Them at Training Camp

Patrick Mahomes has thrown touchdowns to Travis Kelce for nine seasons, but on Saturday, the two future Hall of Famers couldn’t get past a rookie. The Kansas City Chiefs opened training camp this week, and instead of the usual highlight reels of Mahomes finding his star tight end, the spotlight shifted to an unexpected name on the practice field.

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Delane intercepted a Mahomes pass intended for Kelce, as captured in a video shared by Arrowhead Addict’s Lyle Graversen on X. The ball bounced off the tight end’s hands and landed right into the rookie cornerback’s grasp.

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Delane isn’t just any rookie. Kansas City traded up three spots from the No. 9 pick to select him in this year’s draft, giving up No. 9, 74, and 148 to the Cleveland Browns to make it happen. This was the highest draft selection the Chiefs made since they picked Mahomes in 2018. Expectations for Delane were already sky high.

However, the rookie cornerback is dealing with a problem. Delane injured his shoulder earlier this summer during OTAs and was reportedly cleared for practice once rookies showed up at St. Joseph last week. Since then, he hasn’t missed a single practice and has worn a yellow non-contact jersey throughout.

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Head coach Andy Reid isn’t worried, though. He’s confident Delane will be good to go once padded practices kick in.

“When we get into the contact stuff, we’ll back off a little bit on him there,” Reid told the press. “But he’s working his tail off and doing what he can do with that. It’s great for him because he has to work his feet, his techniques, his level, how high are you rising as guys are making moves on you, are you pedaling, what are you doing there. It actually works to his benefit in the long run.”

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While Delane is drawing praise, Kelce’s been dealing with a different kind of attention. His appearance at camp sparked chatter online, as he looked like he had put on some weight in the offseason following his wedding last month. However, Andy Reid isn’t that concerned.

“He looked pretty good. He stayed in shape,” he said at a presser. “… He works so hard, and he wants to be in there,” Reid said. “For a young guy to look at that … it’s hard for them to make an excuse to take a rep off, because he’s out there going.”

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On July 30, Kelce made a “fingertip catch” on a pass from Mahomes, as noted by The Athletic’s Jesse Newell. It was one of the day’s top highlights, according to Newell.

But the defense is making camp difficult for Patrick Mahomes, especially on 7-vs-7s, per Arrowhead Pride’s Ron Kopp Jr. He was intercepted during a drill on Saturday too, this time by Drue Tranquill. Travis Kelce was the intended pass-catcher, too.

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Only time will tell whether their connection will get Kansas City back to the Super Bowl again. But everybody will definitely have their eyes on this offense when the 2026 season begins.