Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Sign Off on Locker Room Decision for New Business Venture

Kansas City is buzzing again, and this time it’s not just about football. Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have built a reputation for leadership on the field, but off it, their moves are equally strategic. From charity initiatives to team-driven business projects, both athletes consistently show that success is best shared. Now, with the opening of 1587 Prime Steakhouse, they’re bringing the same camaraderie and team-first mindset to the city’s dining scene.

To begin with, before the steakhouse officially opened, Mahomes and Kelce invited several teammates, including cornerback Trent McDuffie, for an exclusive early visit. Mahomes even re-shared McDuffie’s Instagram story, which included multiple firing emojis. Clearly, this “locker room decision” wasn’t about one player alone. Interestingly, it symbolized the collective spirit of the Chiefs. By inviting multiple teammates, Mahomes and Kelce brought the locker room camaraderie into their new business.

Moreover, their latest move demonstrates their strong commitment to inclusion. Mahomes said, “It’s about bringing everyone together, celebrating our success, and building something lasting.” While Kelce added, “We wanted the team to feel part of this from day one—it’s not just our steakhouse, it’s ours together.” Historically, both have included teammates in charity and business initiatives. This move continues that tradition.

Furthermore, the sneak peek gave players a first look at the menu and design. Premium steaks. Hand-crafted cocktails. Carefully curated spaces. Every detail mirrors the precision they bring to football. In addition, players got to interact with the restaurant, creating moments that echo locker room rituals. Consequently, the early invite was about more than food; it celebrated friendship, leadership, and shared milestones.

With team camaraderie celebrated, attention turns to the steakhouse itself. 1587 Prime isn’t just a side project; it’s a full-scale venture designed to make a mark in Kansas City’s dining scene.

Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce’s joint venture and grand opening

In addition, 1587 Prime is a collaboration that reflects careful planning. “With 1587 Prime, we didn’t just set out to create another steakhouse. We worked with Patrick and Travis to capture the essence of Kansas City — its pride, its hospitality, and its passion for great food — while staying true to Noble 33’s brand vision and design aesthetic,” Tosh Berman, of hospitality group Noble 33, remarked. The partnership highlights thoughtfulness behind every detail.

Moreover, Mahomes emphasized accessibility. He previously said, “We’re going to do whatever we can to continue to bring people together, and what better place than Kansas City?” In the same way, the menu and pricing are designed to welcome locals, fans, and teammates alike. The goal is a space that feels inclusive without losing sophistication.

Furthermore, the grand opening coincides with Mahomes’ 30th birthday on September 17th, adding a personal milestone to the celebration. Sold-out reservations and early media buzz show the excitement around the launch. The menu features locally sourced ingredients, premium cuts, and handcrafted cocktails. Every element reflects the same discipline and teamwork that Mahomes and Kelce bring to football.

In addition, the duo’s success isn’t limited to steak. Travis and Jason Kelce’s beer business, Garage Beer, is now valued at roughly $200 million. Revenue jumped from under $20 million in 2024 to $60–70 million in 2025. Since acquiring a stake in June 2024, it has become one of the fastest-growing beers in the country. Such examples underline how the Kelce brothers, alongside Mahomes, are building a diverse portfolio across sports, hospitality, and lifestyle ventures.

Equally important, 1587 Prime strengthens the connection between the athletes and Kansas City. It gives fans a tangible way to engage beyond game day. Moreover, it mirrors the team culture that Mahomes and Kelce champion on the field. Leadership, friendship, and ambition extend into business and community impact.

Finally, in short, 1587 Prime isn’t just a restaurant. From the locker room invite to the sold-out opening, it celebrates teamwork, leadership, and entrepreneurship at every level. Whether through fire emoji-filled Instagram stories or a carefully crafted menu, Mahomes and Kelce are showing that success is best when shared; on the field, in business, and with the city they love.