Patrick Mahomes, Trey Smith, and More React as Travis Kelce Officially Announces Chiefs Return

Essentials Inside The Story The TE signed a one-year, $12 million extension with the Chiefs

The offer comes with a pay cut of more than $5 M annually compared to his last deal

Kelce waited for the post-season emotions to settle before making a decision to return

The Kansas City Chiefs locker room has only known one consistent name at tight end: #87 Travis Kelce, an eleven-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time All-Pro leader. And ever since the retirement speculations around the TE kept growing, so did the uncertainty in the locker room. So, when the TE quashed those rumors aside, his return became a deeply emotional moment for the players who had spent their entire careers playing alongside the TE.

Kelce broke the news through an Instagram reel. A wholesome clip highlighting the unfiltered journey of 87 in his cleats, shouting his signature “MORE” on an endless loop. It perfectly captured his bond with Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, the men he calls 15 and Big Red. The TE wrapped up the clip with one line, “Believe it, baby, I’ll see y’all next year.”

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For a player of Travis Kelce’s caliber, the decision to come back was anything but easy. The 36-year-old is a three-time Super Bowl champion, a four-time All-Pro, an 11-time consecutive Pro Bowler since 2015, and the league’s all-time leader in receptions among tight ends with 1,080 in 13 seasons.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

So, walking away from the sport without ending on his own terms was a hard pill to swallow. And coming back after a stretch of underwhelming performances was no easier.

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The last two seasons have been punishing for both Kelce and the Chiefs. In 2024, Kansas City battled all the way to Super Bowl LIX only to be blown out by the Eagles, 40-22. Kelce finished that season with 97 receptions for 823 yards and just three touchdowns. He seriously considered walking away, but the hunger for one more championship ring kept pulling him back.

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And the last season was supposed to be the redemption arc. The plan was for Kelce to revive his game and for the Chiefs to capture Super Bowl LX. Instead, it all fell flat. Kansas City finished 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Kelce closed the year with 76 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs Sep 15, 2024 Kansas City, Missouri, USA Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 and tight end Travis Kelce 87 return to the sidelines after a score against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxMedleyx 20240915_dam_sm8_230

All the work he put in during the offseason, shedding weight to get faster and quicker at 36, simply did not translate on the field the way anyone had hoped. His catches per game dropped to 4.5, the lowest since 2015. His yards per game fell to a career-low 50.1. Kelce saw every bit of it. That is exactly why, when the season ended, he did not rush to make a call on his future. He took a step back, let the noise die down, and waited until his head was clear.

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“[I knew I was coming back] about midway through the season. I was taking Jason Kelce’s advice to take a step back because you’ve got to let the emotions clear and you’ve got to have a clear head,” Travis Kelce said on the New Heights podcast. “I’ve made decisions based off of emotions and they haven’t played out the right way. I think taking a step back, letting the emotions settle down, the frustrations from the season.”

Ultimatley, Kelce signed a one-year, $12 million extension with the Chiefs, a deal with an average salary of more than $5 million below his previous deal. But Kelce is back, and the Kansas City locker room could not be happier.

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Patrick Mahomes, Trey Smith, and the Chiefs squad show love for Travis Kelce’s return

The moment Travis Kelce dropped that reel on social media, the Chiefs locker room huddled together to celebrate their teammate. And the loudest voice in that digital pile-on was the one that matters most on Sundays.

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“LFGGGGGGG!!!!!” Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback, commented.

Trey Smith, who was drafted by Kansas City in 2021 and has won two Super Bowls alongside Kelce, also made his excitement known in the comment section.

“We runnin’ it back,” Smith, dropping the message as a GIF.

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Then came a player who has shared the field with Kelce for five straight seasons: the man who sets the line of scrimmage every week and puts the ball directly in Mahomes’ hands.

“Run it back, LFG!!!!!” Chiefs center Creed Humphrey commented.

The Chiefs organization itself also stepped into the comments, paying tribute to the player who has anchored their offense and delivered championship-level stability for more than a decade.

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“ALRIGHT NAH TRAV 🔥❤️🏹,” the Chiefs’ official account wrote.

Even beyond the locker room, Kelce’s return drew a reaction from a sports broadcaster, a longtime supporter of the tight end who made sure to show up in the comments.

“You’ve gotta fight….. for your right…… to PARRRRTY!!!! let’s gooooooo,” Charissa Thompson wrote.

For all the excitement this comeback has sparked, the weight of what lies ahead is real. Travis Kelce has built one of the greatest legacies the tight end position has ever seen. And this season, he will have another chance to add to it the way he wants. Leaving the game on his own terms, with a ring on his finger, would be the ending his career deserves. And for the fans, at least for one more season, they get to watch 15 & 87 take the field together again.