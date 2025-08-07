Patrick Mahomes Trumps 27 QBs With Unbeatable Record as Andy Reid Decides QB Next in Line

He’s out there winning Super Bowls at an alarming rate, like casually collecting side quests. While internet critics circle Patrick Mahomes for his so-called dad bod, the man continues to rewrite history in real-time. He’s already passed most of Len Dawson’s records, solidifying his spot among NFL royalty (for instance, franchise-record 238th TD pass). But one summit remains untouched. Dawson still owns the most regular-season wins by a quarterback in Chiefs history. Mahomes, with 89 wins in just 112 games, trails only him (18 wins shy of surpassing Dawson). Even though that record might just be slightly out of reach, he is light years ahead of any active player with a diamond-studded resume.

Right before the Chiefs are set to meet the Cardinals at State Farm for the 2025 preseason game, NFL analyst Warren Sharp released a new quarterback ranking, and it came as no shock that Patrick Mahomes topped the list. Sharp’s X post began with a staggering stat: “Patrick Mahomes is the ONLY QB with a winning record if they’re trailing entering the 4th quarter over the last 5 years.” The numbers back it up.

Mahomes has won 83.3% (.667) of his playoff games. Sharp emphasized the difference with, “<HUGE GAP>.412 – Lamar Jackson (7-10).” The margin is striking. Even Tom Brady has not kept pace in this category. Since 2020, Brady is just 7-16 in those situations, a .304 win rate. The list, which includes 28 quarterbacks (including Mahomes), places Justin Fields at the bottom with a harsh “.045 – Justin Fields (1-21).”

The numbers continue to add to Mahomes’ legacy. With a career record of 106-27 across regular-season and playoff games, he has already cemented his place in NFL history. He joins the elite club of quarterbacks with at least three Super Bowl titles, standing alongside Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, and Terry Bradshaw. Under Mahomes’ leadership, the Chiefs have reached five of the last six Super Bowls and made seven consecutive AFC Championship appearances. That streak is inching closer to the Patriots’ run of eight from 2011 to 2018. The fandom following around Mahomes is not a lucky fluke; it has been built throughout the years.

Still, last season exposed one key flaw. “It’s disruptive to any offense if the quarterback’s getting hit and not able to get the ball off… you’ve got to do better than what we did there,” Andy Reid said, plainly addressing the offensive line’s failure. The left side, in particular, struggled, leaving Mahomes under pressure far too often. Either way, Andy Reid needs to keep the QBs ready next in line, especially when the preseason games are just a few days away.

Andy Reid has found Patrick Mahomes next in line?

Their first unofficial depth chart has stirred plenty of interest, confirming what insiders suspected—Kansas City is loading up at quarterback. Gardner Minshew, brought in this offseason, is already earning high praise as a veteran presence. Chiefs assistant Coleman, a fellow Washington State alum, called him “a true pro,” adding, “I’m so proud of Gardner and what he’s done in his career… he continues to add value to all the teams he plays for.”

Still, criticism around Mahomes continues to swirl. A recent X post sparked backlash, claiming, “Patrick Mahomes wouldn’t be anything without Andy Reid. If Deshaun Watson was drafted by the Chiefs, he’d probably be the #1 QB in the league.” Ironically, Watson is second to last on Warren Sharp’s ranking with a bleak .053 win rate in comeback situations. But the point is, Andy Reid can not expect Mahomes to carry the team forever. The next possibility could be Minshew.

What adds more intrigue to the QB room is Bailey Zappe. Once a fourth-round hopeful for New England, the 26-year-old has bounced from the Patriots to the Browns and now lands in Kansas City. Despite the instability, he brings a resume that includes going 4–5 as a starter in messy conditions. It’s far from perfect. But enough to give the Chiefs another viable option—one with untapped upside and something to prove.

But even Mahomes is starting to show cracks. During recent indoor practices, Kansas City failed to convert six of its last eight red-zone attempts in 11-on-11 drills. Miscommunications are becoming a troubling pattern. Mahomes, typically pinpoint and efficient, has appeared out of rhythm with his targets. Rookie Xavier Worthy misread two corner routes, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped a touchdown pass, only fueling Mahomes’ frustration.

More alarming are Mahomes’ deep-ball struggles. He has completed just 17 of his last 35 red-zone attempts in team drills. He hasn’t managed three consecutive completions in full-speed reps since last weekend. NFL Network’s James Palmer made no effort to soften the blow. “They’re usually way ahead of the curve by Day 5…” he noted. This year? “You’re seeing overthrows, hesitation, and second guesses. That’s not Mahomes.” Anyway, the days are near when the entire NFL will see how far the Chiefs have come, prepared for the season.