Patrick Mahomes Wastes No Time Finding Rashee Rice’s Replacement Amid Chiefs WR’s NFL Punishment

Faced with uncertainties over time, the Chiefs have quietly mastered the art of rookie wide receiver development. Skyy Moore made his biggest plays in the 2022 playoffs. Rashee Rice became Patrick Mahomes’ most reliable non-Kelce target by the end of 2023, leading all rookies in catches. Neither started fast, but both finished strong. Last year, Xavier Worthy finished the 2024 season with 600+ passing yards and 6 touchdowns. That’s the pattern in Kansas City. Bring them along, then unleash them when it counts.

Now, with Rice likely facing a suspension, the door swings open again, this time for Jalen Royals. A fourth-round pick with first-team reps already under his belt, Royals is wasting no time. Mahomes is looking his way early. That’s never by accident. Second day of camp, and the fourth-rounder’s already taking most of his reps with the ones.

ESPN’s Nate Taylor reported, “The impressive part for Royals was that his timing with Mahomes was perfect, their connection leading to an easy completion that allowed the rookie to maintain his speed after he caught the ball.”

Royals didn’t blink. Ran clean routes, showed tempo, found the soft spot in zone, caught Patrick Mahomes’ first ball of seven-on-seven like it was Week 10. His best rep? A slant. Nothing flashy, just precise. The ball hit his chest the second he turned. Timing? Impeccable. Speed through the catch? NFL-ready. As Taylor added, “The first repetition for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the seven-on-seven period was him finding Royals open in the middle of the field for an intermediate completion against the defense’s zone coverage.”

For the Grim Reaper, he was counting on Rashee Rice for the explosive performance that he showed in 2023. That year, they won the Super Bowl. This year, they would have been a strong competitor if not for his knee injury. But all hopes crashed with their collision in the week 4 game against the Chargers. This has forced them to reroute.

In two seasons at Utah State (2023–24), Royals piled up 126 catches for 1,914 yards and 21 touchdowns, ranking third in school history for TD receptions and tied for fifth in 100-yard games. Despite a foot injury cutting 2024 short, he still averaged over 15.2 yards per reception, posting 834 yards and six touchdowns in just seven games, with four straight 100-yard outings before the injury struck. The Chiefs see talent in him.

Now a fourth-round pick of the Chiefs, Royals, already clocking a 4.42 40-yard dash, has earned his first‑team opportunity early in camp. Mahomes’ first seven‑on‑seven rep of the day went naturally to the Royals, on a seam that split zone. And there was Rashee Rice. On the sideline. Watching.

Patrick Mahomes’ weapon set for NFL punishment

The Chiefs are prepping for September like they always do, two steps ahead. Rice is likely to miss time for his role in last year’s Dallas crash. Royals, though? He’s making a case to start in his place, and Mahomes is already buying in. That’s how Kansas City rolls.

“There is no doubt about it, he will be suspended by the NFL,” said CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones. “Now, it’s just a matter of games.” That part isn’t up for debate anymore. Rashee Rice has already been sentenced to five years’ probation and 30 days of jail time, and while the legal system has spoken, the league is still preparing its own ruling.

“The baseline for the NFL personal conduct policy is six games,” Jones added. “It’s a first-time offense, so they will consider some mitigating factors, his apology that he put forth, any sort of community work that he will do.” But not all signs point toward leniency. “There are also aggravating factors as well,” Jones continued. “The rate of speed, almost 40 miles per hour over the speed limit, leaving the scene of the crash and that being documented on video, that will hurt Rashee Rice when you talk about how many games he could be suspended for.”

That video, in particular, is going to weigh heavily. The incident wasn’t just serious, it was public. Graphic. And in a league where optics often drive outcomes, that kind of footage can reshape disciplinary action fast. “So I have set here between five and seven games that Rashee Rice will probably be suspended by the NFL to start the season,” Jones concluded. It’s not official yet, but that range is consistent with how the league has handled similar cases under the personal conduct policy.

An NFL spokesperson told ESPN’s Adam Schefter last week that the league is “still looking into Rice’s legal situation,” but there’s no doubt inside the Chiefs’ building. They’re preparing for life without him, at least early on.