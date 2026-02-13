Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Announces Concerning Health News After Major Career Move

Essentials Inside The Story Brittany Mahomes sidelined just days after SI spotlight

Health update halts momentum following red carpet SI Swimsuit celebration

Patrick Mahomes rehabs injury as couple navigates difficult offseason

Sometimes, good news and bad news arrive within just days of each other, and Brittany Mahomes just learned that the hard way. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just went from red carpet radiance to ailing from a serious illness.

“Just recapping cause I have been in bed all day very unwell from the stomach bug,” Brittany posted on her Instagram Story.

She shared a reel from her latest SI Swimsuit feature. Just days earlier, Brittany was in San Francisco celebrating her SI Swimsuit digital cover debut at Authentic House at Quince.

Just days earlier, she was in pure glamor mode, wearing a gray corset minidress and strappy silver heels with Patrick by her side. But now she’s completely sidelined. But she didn’t elaborate on the specifics of her illness, causing unrest and worry among the viewers.

Imago Brittany Mahomes, Source: Instagram @brittanylynne

Meanwhile, the Mahomes household is already in recovery mode. Patrick is rehabbing from a torn ACL and LCL from that brutal Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

While that ended the Chiefs’ season and crushed their playoff hopes, Mahomes wasn’t defeated. He’s since been working with assistant athletic trainer Julie Frymyer and grinding towards a Week 1 return for the 2026 season.

Brittany is usually the one who anchors the family while Patrick focuses on football. But now she needs her own timeout. After more than a decade together since their Whitehouse High days in Texas, they are now tag-teaming through an offseason that’s testing them differently.

For Brittany, the ailment couldn’t have arrived at a worse time. Just when she should be basking in one of her biggest career wins, she’s had to be at home, taking care of herself. But the achievement that brought her here is definitely one worth revisiting.

Brittany Mahomes’ SI spotlight

Before the stomach bug knocked her down, Brittany Mahomes was having quite the moment. The February 2026 SI Swimsuit issue featured her on an individual digital cover, where she was one of six NFL WAGs chosen.

During the shoot in Fort Myers, Florida, she had to endure unexpectedly cold conditions while wearing the red and white bikini. The motivation behind the shoot was also clear and well-executed.

“I hope that by doing this, I can inspire women in life to still feel confident and to still work for themselves and take care of their bodies,” Brittany said.

She joined Ronika Love, Christen Goff, Claire Kittle, Haley Cavinder, and Normani in redefining what NFL wives look like in 2026. More than anything, the shoot represented something beyond just pretty photos. It marked Brittany carving her own lane beyond being Mrs. Mahomes.

Presently, she’s recovering from a stomach bug while Patrick recovers from surgery. Both of them are grinding through their respective comebacks. That’s the offseason nobody talks about: the unglamorous moments between the highlights. But right now, Brittany Mahomes is focused on getting through today.