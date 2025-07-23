Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Announces $280M Brand Project Amid KCC Investment

Alongside the trophies, the championship clutch, and the comeback stories, Patrick Mahomes is building something bigger in Kansas City. Not just a legacy on the field but roots off it. Back in 2023, the Chiefs QB added another title to his résumé: NWSL team owner. The Kansas City Current officially welcomed Mahomes into the ownership group, joining his wife, Brittany, who had already become the face of the franchise’s future. “We are so thrilled to make this a family affair,” Brittany said. For Pat, it wasn’t just a headline move. It was taking a step into an uncharted territory… It was the first time an active NFL player had equity in a National Women’s Soccer League club.

But now, it continues… The two college romantics, Pat & Brit, are on a quest. In a move that seamlessly blends wellness, branding, and business savvy, Brittany has once again stepped into the spotlight. This time, too, she’s taking the first steps. Who knows? We might see an official team up with the Chiefs’ #15 soon.

Taking to her Instagram, Brittany announced a new partnership with a fitness brand, OWYN. It’s an acronym. It stands for Only What You Need. Brittany herself is a long-time advocate of fitness and being healthy. With that same mindset, her ongoing collaboration with the brand is a calculated marketing maneuver. But a calculated one at that, too. It looks to tap into the booming health-conscious consumer base, especially in the retail goldmine that is Costco. With the plant-based protein market projected to surpass $280 million in 2025, OWYN has positioned itself as a key player, offering allergen-free, dairy-free, and clean-ingredient nutrition options.

Today, Brittany unveiled a high-profile partnership with OWYN, and her Instagram post wasn’t just about protein shakes or fitness tips; it was a full-blown brand moment, backed by the immense commercial gravity of the Mahomes name. The brand is one of the fastest-growing plant-based protein companies in the USA, and Brittany’s latest campaign also included a high-stakes giveaway.

Alongside a video of her breaking a sweat in the gym, she wrote, “Try this series of movements for your next upper body workout… And make it even better by fueling with @liveowyn 32g Chocolate Pro Elite Protein Shakes!” Brittany wrote. “They are now available in an 18-value pack in select @costco stores and Costco.com!” And then came the kicker, “I’m giving away a @costco Gold Membership, a $500 gift card and a 18-pack of @liveowyn 32g Chocolate Pro Elite Protein Shakes to one lucky winner!”

By merging social media reach, wellness lifestyle branding, and exclusive retail partnerships, Brittany Mahomes is planting herself firmly in the center of a $280 million storm. OWYN is expanding fast… It’s now in Costco, Target, and Amazon. It recently made it to the list as one of the top rising plant-based brands in the U.S. The Instagram push highlights its 32g Chocolate Pro Elite Protein Shake, built for serious recovery. It’s made for fitness-focused consumers.

But even as Brittany Mahomes was making headlines with a viral fitness giveaway and brand campaign on Instagram, her behind-the-scenes role in one of the biggest sports franchise valuations in women’s history was already turning heads in the boardroom. Alongside her husband, Patrick, she’s changing the scenes at the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ $275 million KC Current surge

The Kansas City Current, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) franchise co-owned by Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, has skyrocketed to a staggering $275 million valuation this year, marking a roughly 266% increase from early 2024, as per Forbes. Patrick Mahomes has publicly credited Brittany as the driving force behind this rise. In a recent interview on Sidekicks Conversations, he said, “She started investing in these women and now they’re one of the best teams in the NWSL and they built their first women’s specific stadium and women’s specific facility.”

Brittany, an entrepreneur with a business portfolio that includes fitness, wellness, and now professional sports ownership, talked about investing in the KCC, “As an athlete myself… there’s been a bunch of passion, talent, and grit that exists in women’s sports. Being able to spotlight this… has just been a dream come true.” Brit helped deliver history.

Under her leadership, the Current did open CPKC Stadium—the first built specifically for a women’s pro soccer team. Every move reflects her roots as a former college and semi-pro player. Patrick once shared that Brittany always dreamed of playing for a Kansas City team. She didn’t get that chance—but she brought the Current back to KC instead.

So, she’s no longer just in Patrick Mahomes’ spotlight. Brittany is building her own. From co-owning a franchise valued at $275 million to leading viral wellness campaigns with OWYN, she’s running her own playbook. One that wins in business and fitness alike.