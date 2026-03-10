Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Bids Emotional Farewell as Former Chiefs Star’s Family Moves Away From Kansas City

Essentials Inside The Story Rams trade lands Trent McDuffie, immediately followed by a historic extension

Deal makes McDuffie NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, surpassing Derek Stingley Jr.

Brittany Mahomes reacts as girlfriend shares emotional Kansas City farewell

Trent McDuffie’s move to the Los Angeles Rams wasn’t easy to accept, especially for those around him. The huge trade also means saying goodbye to Kansas City. His girlfriend, Gabby Esposito, shared her feelings on an emotional Instagram post. Soon after, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, responded with a heartfelt note.

“You guys will be missed! 😭😭😭,” Brittany wrote in the comment section.

A post shared by gabriella esposito (@gabbyesposito_)

In her IG post, Esposito shared that even posting about leaving Kansas City was difficult. She thanked the Chiefs for drafting McDuffie, which led to them meeting. She said the city gave her special memories, friendships, and a strong community. While saying goodbye is hard, she added that they are also excited to start a new chapter in Los Angeles.

For McDuffie, Kansas City was where his NFL career started. The Chiefs selected him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft after trading up to pick 21 to get him. Since then, he has become one of the team’s key defenders in the secondary, with a career-high 63 tackles last season.

The 25-year-old has played 56 career games so far. During that stretch, he’s impressed with three interceptions, 34 pass breakups, 5.5 sacks, and 246 total tackles. He was also named first-team All-Pro in 2023 for his strong play on the Chiefs’ defense.

Last season, McDuffie finished with 45 solo tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, and seven passes defended. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he has allowed around 6.0 yards per target over the last two seasons, which ranks among the best defensive backs in the league.

Imago August 6, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie 22 walks down the hill to the field during training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO. /CSM St. Jospeh United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250806_zma_c04_099 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Even though the move brings a new start in Los Angeles, it is clear that Kansas City will always hold a special place for Esposito and McDuffie. Esposito’s message, along with Brittany Mahomes’ comment, showed how close the Chiefs community had become.

Now, the cornerback is getting ready to begin a new chapter with the Rams, and that new chapter comes with a historic contract.

The Rams make Trent McDuffie the highest-paid cornerback with a $124M deal

The move to Los Angeles did not just bring a change of teams, it also came with a record contract that shows how much the Rams value the young cornerback.

The Rams agreed to acquire McDuffie in a trade that gave the Chiefs a handful of draft picks. In addition to a first-, fifth-, and sixth-round pick, they also receive a third-round pick next year. After that valuation, an extension was always in the cards. But even then, the price raised eyebrows.

Soon after the trade agreement, Los Angeles signed McDuffie to a four-year extension worth $124 million with $100 million guaranteed. The contract averages $31 million per year, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, surpassing Derek Stingley Jr.’s $30 million figure.

McDuffie had originally been entering the final season of his rookie deal after the Chiefs exercised his fifth-year option. That option guaranteed him $13.6 million for the 2026 season before the Rams stepped in.

The move also brings McDuffie back closer to home. He grew up in Southern California and played his senior year of high school at St. John Bosco. During a local event last August, he even mentioned that if he ever played for another team, the Rams would make sense because it would allow his family to attend every game.

For McDuffie, the move to Los Angeles is both a homecoming and a major step in his career. The Rams get a proven young cornerback, while he gets a record deal and a fresh start. After leaving Kansas City behind, the next stage of his NFL story now begins in LA.