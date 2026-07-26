Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Bids Emotional “Goodbye” to Chiefs QB Amid Training Camp

For NFL families, training camp season means the same thing every year: weeks away from home. That moment came for the Mahomes household, as Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, took to social media with a heartfelt farewell message for her husband.

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“Training camp goodbye is getting harder. We love you!!! Go do your thang @patrickmahomes,” Brittany shared the photo of Mahomes with his daughter as an Instagram story along with that caption.

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Imago Credit: Brittany Mahomes/@brittanylynne via Instagram

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ training camp begins July 29 and runs through August 20 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. Quarterbacks and rookies were to report by July 24.

This camp carries a bit more weight than usual. The team finished last season 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time in ten years, so there’s a clear focus on getting back on track.

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The main storyline coming into camp is Mahomes’ health. On Wednesday, the Chiefs’ medical staff and Dr. Dan Cooper, the Cowboys’ team physician who performed the surgery on Mahomes’ torn ACL and LCL, cleared him to take part fully in camp, according to ESPN.

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Mahomes says the recovery process has actually left him feeling good physically.

“I think when you talk to guys that have this injury, a lot of times they’re stronger. I feel stronger than I’ve ever felt as far as strength and lifting and stuff like that,” Mahomes told reporters upon his arrival at Missouri Western State University on Friday. “Now it’s just about getting that quarterback stuff down, that stuff moving in the pocket quick, making those quick movements, reacting, and doing stuff like that.”

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He also spoke honestly about his play late last season.

“I wasn’t playing my best football at the end of last year before I got hurt, and so I got to find ways to get better,” Mahomes said, “kind of navigating the pocket, running the offense better, and getting the ball out of my hands and letting other guys make plays. And so I think this injury helped me kind of focus on those little things as I get back to being who I am.”

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He’ll continue wearing the compression sleeve and brace on his left leg, something he also did during offseason workouts. The main change now is that he’s expected to take first-team reps during 11-on-11 periods throughout camp.

Mahomes looks ready, but how it all plays out will show up on the field, not in camp reports.

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