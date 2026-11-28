Patrick Mahomes’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, had plenty to say about the officials after the Chiefs’ Thanksgiving heartbreak. Now she has pointed her followers toward a different suspect: the game clock.

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Brittany shared a post on her Instagram Story, crediting @jukedly, claiming the clock in the final 26 seconds of the Bills-Chiefs game was reset after multiple plays and never discussed. The post puts the total at 7 seconds. Its wording mirrors a breakdown that NFL analyst Warren Sharp, founder of Sharp Football Analysis, shared on X.

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“At NO POINT was the play over at 25 seconds. At NO POINT did a whistle blow at 25 seconds,” Sharp wrote.

Buffalo beat Kansas City 13-10 on a rainy night in Orchard Park when kicker Tyler Bass booted a 57-yard field goal as time expired. The game had been tied at 10 before that final drive.

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Here is where it gets messy. The Chiefs had the ball at their own 11 with 26 seconds left, and the Bills still held all three timeouts. On first down, Mahomes fumbled the shotgun snap and fell on it, and Buffalo had to use a timeout to stop the clock because the play ended inbounds.

The Rice Call Didn’t Beat the Chiefs. 26 Seconds Did.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the call. Nobody’s talking about the last 26 seconds. Newscom World via Imago Chance to win30 % before the call42 % Yes, the call hurt. 42% became 30%. 10203040 Ruled no catch Chiefs’ 9 The verdict Blame the call if you like. The Chiefs had the ball last. The Chiefs’ chance to win, in three steps: 1 The call: 42% down to 30% 2 The ball back: up to 54% 3 Three mistakes: down to zero Chance to win from a play-by-play win probability model. Bills 13, Chiefs 10. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Three plays decided this game. None was the call. That should have been it. It wasn’t. Better off than before the call. So how did they lose? 54% to zero. Not one of them was a referee. The call cost field position. The last 26 seconds cost the game.

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Sharp says three separate whistles can be heard on the broadcast, at 23, 21, and 19 seconds. NBC’s Mike Tirico even said Bills head coach Joe Brady got his timeout with 19 left. However, when the broadcast returned from a quick promotional break, the clock read 25.

The second alleged reset came on the very next snap. Rookie running back Emmett Johnson ran for five yards, and the clock showed 19 when the play was whistled dead before jumping to 20. That is one more second on top of the six from earlier, and that is how Sharp gets to his total.

Then came the punt, and the chaos. Kansas City kicked from its own 11, Buffalo tipped it, and Greg Dortch returned it 17 yards to the Kansas City 39. He was tackled with four seconds left, and Bass did the rest.

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Sharp argues that even on the most generous timeline, with Joe Brady’s timeout at 21 seconds instead of 19, four seconds still come off the clock. The punt return would have run out of time, and in his version, the game heads to overtime.

However, not everyone lands on the same number. ProFootball Talk counted four seconds preserved, while CBS Sports counted three and pointed out that Bass would still have had a shot with one second left. Others have put it anywhere from four to seven.

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CBS also admitted it is impossible to say whether the extra time cost the Chiefs the win. Funny thing about game clocks: nobody talks about them until they decide something.

Of course, the clock was not the only sore spot. With 1:51 left, Mahomes hit Rashee Rice for 11 yards on third-and-10, and the on-field crew ruled it a catch before the league’s officiating office in New York overturned it. Kansas City had to punt.

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“To me, that was not clear and obvious,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game.

Brittany did not hold back that night either. Her first Instagram Story after the loss opened with a laugh and a blunt review of the call.

“WHAT A JOKE,” Brittany wrote.

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Still, this was not her first time. Earlier this month, she blasted the officials after a 28-24 loss to the Broncos, when a false start by tackle Jaylon Moore wiped out a potential go-ahead touchdown. Since Thursday, she has kept resharing criticism of the referees.

No matter how the NFL explains the math, the standings do not budge. Buffalo climbs to 10-1, Kansas City drops to 8-3, and Brittany just handed Chiefs Kingdom plenty of fuel to argue over those seven seconds all winter.