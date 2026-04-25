Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Causes a Stir With Bold Outfit

Brittany Mahomes continues to cement herself as one of the top style icons among WAGs. In her latest Instagram post, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drew a lot of attention with her take on cowboy-gal fashion.

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Mahomes is seen wearing a white outfit with knee-high boots, grooving to Tame Impala’s ‘Dracula.’ She wore a white corset top with short sleeves and a pair of white frilled shorts. But what completed Mahomes’ look were the knee-high white boots and a black cowboy hat. She and her beau are Texans at heart, after all. Southern style comes naturally to them.

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Instead of denim-heavy options and earthy tones, Brittany Murphy put together a look in colors that aren’t usually common in this niche. There were also some silver elements in the accessories, which tied the whole look together. It was minimal, but made a statement.

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This is not the first time Brittany Mahomes has grabbed attention with her style. Back in October, she turned heads with a bold all-red leather game day look inspired by the Kansas City Chiefs, showing off her confident and polished style. She also showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 19 wearing a crewneck, grayish-green long-sleeve sweater with her husband’s face printed big on both the front and back, creating a buzz.

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It’s tough to outdo Brittany Mahomes when she gets creative with fashion. Fans definitely noticed, and it is safe to say Brittany has people talking and appreciating her look once again.

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Fans showed Brittany Mahomes a lot of love in the comments

One comment that really stood out came from Allie Hunter, a well-known Amazon content creator. She kept it simple but excited, writing “Yessssssss 🔥🔥🔥” and then followed it up by focusing on the look itself, saying “The outfits! 🤩🤩🤩”.

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The look also caught the attention of her mother-in-law, Randi Mahomes. “Omg I love it!! So beautiful!! Have fun,” she wrote. In the video, Brittany was dancing with her friend, who complimented her look with an all-black cowboy-esque outfit

There was also some FOMO among fans, who were already inspired by her look. “We need links for that outfit,” one commented, while another fan kept it simple and sweet, saying, “I love the white shorts. Those are so stinking cute”.

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“Outfit 10/10 obsessed 🔥😍” another fan said, summing up the reaction of everyone who watched the video. Some fans were so impressed that they were also hyping up Brittany Mahomes for her look .

“YES MAAM YES MAAM!! ❤️❤️,” one fan gushed. “Brit!! You’re killing it, as always!!” another wrote.

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Even though Kansas City is home for the Mahomes, those Texas staples have to come out every once in a while. It sure has the girls talking!