Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Makes Bold Decision 24 Months After Concerning Injury

Essentials Inside The Story Trainer highlights Brittany Mahomes’s intense postpartum rehab and physical resilience.

Brittany simultaneously anchored husband Patrick Mahomes through his severe ACL recovery.

Patrick marked their fourth wedding anniversary by honoring their teenage origins.

Brittany recently pulled off a move that felt impossible not too long ago. While Patrick Mahomes went down with a horrible injury last year, his wife quietly reeled from her own. She hurt her back in 2024, almost 24 months ago, and has been limited in her fitness routine since. But recently, the partner of the Kansas City star player has had a promising turnaround. Brittany couldn’t help but share her progress on social media with a hopeful message, proving just how far she’s come.

“Never thought I would see the day of doing (kinda heavy) deadlifts again with no pain 😭🙏🏻 man, they felt good,” Brittany said via an Instagram story.

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On Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes’ better half shared a clip of herself lifting heavy weights at the gym on Instagram. This is indeed a bold decision taken in Brittany’s fitness journey after she suffered for years from what she described as a “broken back.” The issue stemmed from a pelvic floor injury that dates back to March 2024. She broke the news on the Meta-owned platform as a reminder to all young mothers.

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“Once you have kids, please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously,” she captioned her boomerang selfie video on IG.

She also signed the note as “A girl with a fractured back.” Back then, Patrick and his wife shared two children, Sterling Skye (five) and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III (three). While the recovery was painful, Brittany stayed focused on her health goals. In a May 2024 interview with E! News, she admitted to “living her best life.”

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Imago Credit: Via IG @brittanylynne

She revealed that her back was no longer “broken” and that she had started hitting the gym again. Her ultimate goal was to stay active and healthy, especially for her children and her dogs. Cut to January 2026, Brittany hit another milestone after she performed a powerful squat with a barbell weighing around 70 pounds. Her trainer, Kirsty Rae, captured the moment and shared it online with a sweet message.

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“A year and a half ago, rehabbing a broken back meant severe pain and limited movement,” Rae wrote a few months back. “Now, almost a year postpartum, and progressively getting stronger every week. Proof that the body is capable of incredible things when you meet it with patience and intentional training. So proud of you @brittanylynne 🤍.”

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While regaining her strength, Brittany has also stepped up as her husband’s rock during his ACL recovery. Patrick Mahomes reciprocated the love and support through a powerful message on their anniversary.

Patrick Mahomes wrote a beautiful message for his wife

Long before Patrick Mahomes’ NFL debut in 2017, he always had a special someone rooting for him in the stands. His journey always included Brittany, who supported him when he was literally nobody. On the occasion of their fourth anniversary, Mahomes shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram. It came with a special message, which perfectly captured the duo’s deep love story.

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“My Day 1 ❤️ Happy Anniversary!” he captioned the March 12 post.

Taken together, the snaps showed how far Brittany and Patrick have come. Yet, the first picture stood out for its nostalgia, showing the two on a baseball field wearing matching school jerseys. It offered a glimpse of the duo’s teenage years at Whitehouse High School in Texas, the very place where they first crossed paths.

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While Brittany was a junior, she started seeing Patrick soon after their first meeting. Just when their relationship took a serious turn, they both enrolled in different universities. Brittany attended the University of Texas to advance her soccer career, while Patrick joined Texas Tech University for football. Still, the distance or Patrick’s exploding college career never came between them.

When the Chiefs drafted Mahomes in 2017, Brittany was already a constant force in his life. In 2020, he popped the big question, and they eventually tied the knot in Maui after two years. Today, they are parents of three adorable kids, with the youngest being Golden Raye. Over the years, they have continued to support each other through multiple challenges.