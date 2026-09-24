Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Reacts After Taylor Swift Drops Major Career News

Football season is back, so are the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift. The global pop star is back at work and will be releasing more new music to top the charts. While fans have already been sent into a frenzy, Brittany Mahomes is also excited.

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She reshared Swift’s Instagram post announcing the release of ‘The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore’ on her story, reacting to it with three heart-eyed emojis. The album releases this Friday.

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Swift also had a heartfelt message for her fans, to whom she dedicates the new version of her record-setting album.

“About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history. I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album.”

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“Really, we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there, and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs. I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made. The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, including four new songs, is out on Friday and available to pre-order and save now ❤️‍🔥”

To put the original album’s success into perspective, all 12 tracks landed in the top 12 of the Billboard Hot 100 when it dropped last October. The lead single, “The Fate of Ophelia,” alone racked up 92.5 million official US streams in its first week, according to tracking firm Luminate.

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Now fans have four new titles to obsess over: “Patient Zero,” which Swift had already been teasing before confirming it this week, along with “Cleveland!,” “Pink Clouding,” and “Babylon.” Swift hasn’t explained what any of them mean yet, leaving Swifties plenty of room to theorize.

As for Brittany’s reaction, longtime followers of hers won’t be shocked. This isn’t the first time she’s celebrated a Swift release this way. When the original Showgirl album came out last year, she shared a photo of a glittery gift box Swift had sent her, writing that Taylor had done it again and calling her one of the best to ever do it, according to PEOPLE. Brittany had also supported Swift when she gained ownership of her masters, a pivotal moment in the artist’s career.

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Their friendship was noted in 2023, when Swift showed up at a Chiefs game and ended up in the private suite at Arrowhead. The two clicked immediately, reportedly ending up at the same after-party that night, where, according to TMZ, they “chatted a ton.”

Their husbands, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, share an extremely close friendship, too. Taylor Swift and Brittany were bound to connect.

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By November 2023, things were Instagram official, with Brittany posting a group photo alongside Swift and other Chiefs wives. From there, the bond only deepened. The pair have been seen at many gatherings since then. In July 2024, Brittany and Patrick joined Taylor and Travis at an Eras Tour stop in Amsterdam.

Just weeks after Swift announced her own engagement last August, she flew out to celebrate Brittany’s 30th birthday in Nashville. They celebrated together when the Chiefs won the 2024 AFC Championship.

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Brittany and Taylor’s friendship runs extremely deep. The Grammy-winning musician also knitted a blanket for the youngest Mahomes, Golden, who was born in January 2025. Swift’s aunt knitted one for her when she was a child, and it is a heartwarming tradition she still practices to gift people close to her.

These days, cameras regularly catch the two hugging and cheering side by side at Chiefs home games, proof that this friendship has grown into something genuine and lasting.