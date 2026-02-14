Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Reveals What Chiefs QB Gifted Her for Valentine’s Day Amid Health Inconvenience

Patrick Mahomes may be recovering from an ACL and LCL injury, but he has not forgotten about Valentine’s Day. With three beautiful women at home, his wife, Brittany, and two daughters, Sterling and Golden, the quarterback presented them with thoughtful gifts. But what was it? Well, Brittany kept it a secret for a long time, adding it to her Instagram story.

“3 sets of flowers for his three girls,” wrote Brittany Mahomes on Instagram. “We love you!!!”

Imago Credits via Instagram, @brittanylynne

Mrs. Mahomes’ post was a picture of her eldest daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, holding a bouquet with multiple roses of different shades. She is wearing a light pink dress and has a huge smile on her face. The picture also has two other bouquets, with one being similar to Sterling’s and another filled with yellow roses.

Clearly, love and the scent of roses have filled the air around the Mahomes household.

It is a completely different scenario compared to how they celebrated their last Valentine’s Day. Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs were in the Super Bowl, but they lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Being a considerate wife, she knew that the star quarterback needed to be with his friends to cheer him up.

So, during this time last year, Mahomes spent the day with his “homies,” while Brittany hung out with bestie Miranda Hogue. Similar to this year, she posted a picture of herself and Miranda on Instagram stories and wrote, “My real Valentine.”

Surprisingly, a lot can change in a year. While Brittany and Sterling will be happy with their gifts, Golden is too young to understand them. Give it a couple of years, and she will also be posing with her own bouquet. Unfortunately, poor Bronze seems to be the only one left out.

While the Mahomes seem to be enjoying Valentine’s Day, the week was a bittersweet one considering Brittany’s health update.

Brittany Mahomes is bedridden with a stomach issue

It has only been a few days since Brittany Mahomes was in San Francisco celebrating her SI Swimsuit digital cover debut at Authentic House at Quince. But a few days following the event, she became seriously ill. She shared news with her fans through Instagram.

“Just recapping cause I have been in bed all day very unwell from the stomach bug,” Brittany shared on her Instagram story.

She added the caption on top of one of her SI Swimsuit pictures.

Imago Brittany Mahomes, Source: Instagram @brittanylynne

Despite sharing that she is sick, she has opted out of giving major details about her condition. We don’t know yet how she got the bug. The fans started worrying about her as soon as the news hit the internet. One moment, she was setting the internet on fire with her collaboration with SI Swimsuit in San Francisco, and the next moment, she fell sick.

Currently, Mahomes is training with assistant athletic trainer Julie Frymyer to get better ahead of the new season. But since Week 15, it is she who has been taking care of him, following his season-ending injury. But now, she is the one who needs to be taken care of.

Fortunately, the couple has been together for over a decade. Taking care of each other is something both have done quite brilliantly.

Sometimes, it is better to slow down and take one step at a time. Mahomes is injured but still got a gift for his family, and Brittany, although sick, did not forget to appreciate her husband. Maybe that’s what being a “real Valentine” is all about.