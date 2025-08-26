brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Sends 5-Word Message to Engaged Couple Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

ByShubhi Rathore

Aug 26, 2025 | 1:42 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Those unforgettable lines from Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ – ‘It’s a love story, baby, just say yes’ – have truly come to life. Taylor, who once sang about a fairy-tale romance filled with hope and longing, just shared the most dreamy and romantic update: she is engaged to her beau, Travis Kelce! Posting enchanting photos on Instagram, she captioned them, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” a sweet nod to the beloved nicknames fans gave them.

The joyful news quickly spread among their circle. Patrick Mahomes couldn’t resist sharing the excitement either. He reposted Taylor’s engagement announcement on his Instagram story, accompanied by “❤️❤️❤️. What made his story even more special was the choice of soundtrack: Taylor’s own song “So High School,” a melody reportedly inspired by Taylor’s unique love story and famously one of Travis’s favorites. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

The celebration didn’t stop there. Brittany Mahomes also reposted Taylor’s announcement, writing, “Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two. 🥹🤍,” echoing the joy surrounding this beautiful match. Together, these moments paint a picture of a couple whose fairy-tale romance has captured hearts everywhere – a true testament to the power of love and music entwined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Stay tuned! This is a developing story. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged—Is this the ultimate fairy-tale romance of our time?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved