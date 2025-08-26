Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Sends 5-Word Message to Engaged Couple Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

Those unforgettable lines from Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ – ‘It’s a love story, baby, just say yes’ – have truly come to life. Taylor, who once sang about a fairy-tale romance filled with hope and longing, just shared the most dreamy and romantic update: she is engaged to her beau, Travis Kelce! Posting enchanting photos on Instagram, she captioned them, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” a sweet nod to the beloved nicknames fans gave them.

The joyful news quickly spread among their circle. Patrick Mahomes couldn’t resist sharing the excitement either. He reposted Taylor’s engagement announcement on his Instagram story, accompanied by “❤️❤️❤️.” What made his story even more special was the choice of soundtrack: Taylor’s own song “So High School,” a melody reportedly inspired by Taylor’s unique love story and famously one of Travis’s favorites.

The celebration didn’t stop there. Brittany Mahomes also reposted Taylor’s announcement, writing, “Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two. 🥹🤍,” echoing the joy surrounding this beautiful match. Together, these moments paint a picture of a couple whose fairy-tale romance has captured hearts everywhere – a true testament to the power of love and music entwined.

Stay tuned! This is a developing story.