Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Sends 4-Word Message After Chiefs QB’s Dominant Week 3 Win Over Dolphins

Kansas City fans are being fed well this season, with the Chiefs flying high on an unbroken win streak. The team continues its 3-0 record after dominating Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins despite the Dolphins having home-field advantage, creating a 14-point margin that sealed their 24-10 victory. The Chiefs’ quarterback wasn’t celebrating, however.

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Although they won, Mahomes believed that the team needed to do better as they moved deeper into the regular season. But the QB has one cheerleader who is bent on supporting every one of his achievements, even when he himself doesn’t feel up to it. After their win at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday night, Mahomes posted two images from the game on his personal Instagram. The first featured him in action on the field, with the football in hand.

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The second saw him sitting with the Chiefs’ wide receiver group, including Tyquan Thornton, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Cyrus Allen, and Jalen Royals. The September 27 Instagram post was simply captioned, “3-0” (along with a clock emoji). Among the many comments that hyped Mahomes and the WR room up, one comment stood out despite being just four simple words.

“The second pic IS 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Brittany Mahomes commented, cheering not just for her husband but for the aura that the offensive unit exuded in the photograph.

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It also further highlighted how, despite it being a Dolphins home game, the stands behind Mahomes and the wide receivers were predominantly filled with the audience clad in Chiefs’ signature red.

The fitness entrepreneur and former soccer player also posted a video of Chiefs fans clad in iconic red, filling the stands at Hard Rock Stadium, on her own Instagram Story hours before the Week 3 matchup.

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“Man, do I love #ChiefsKingdom show up always!!” she captioned the video.

She followed it up with another Story that showed even the Mahomes’ youngest daughter, Golden Raye, decked out in full Chiefs merch. She had red and white bows in her hair, and wore a red-and-white patterned dress with “Mahomes 15” embroidered on it in gold.

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Brittany has proved time and time again that she is a true Chiefs fan, constantly supporting the team and the Chiefdom via social media posts, enthusiastic and intense cheering from the stands, and incorporating tributes to the Chiefs into her game-day outfits.

Brittany was also quite vocal in her support last week as well. When the Chiefs vs. Colts game went into overtime, Brittany let quite a few expletives fly in the heat of the moment.

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“Sorry you had to hear me scream and say a lot of bad words for several hours,” she wrote on her Instagram Story after the game, apologizing to fans who might have heard her emotional outburst.

Her comment on Patrick Mahomes’ latest post revealed another subtle way in which she tried to boost the team’s morale, since the Chiefs’ offense during the Week 3 game earned criticism for minor execution issues like left tackle with undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson and a fluke interception off Rice.

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In fact, the Chiefs QB addressed the areas where they fell short and noted that there was room for improvement.

“Obviously, we didn’t play to our standard that we would hold for ourselves, especially in that middle part offensively of the game, kind of second quarter through third quarter,” Mahomes said after the game. “But I thought we found a way to come together at the end of the game. We had two great drives at the beginning of the game, and now it’s about learning the in-between.”

But in the end, they won the game; both Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were proud. But with the pressure to keep their win streak going intensifying, Mahomes is prioritizing keeping the Chiefs focused, while Brittany hypes them up from the stands.