Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Stuns in Mother’s Day Outfit Days After Seeking Urgent Medical Help

Brittany Mahomes loses track of time, having to balance life in the spotlight, as an entrepreneur, and as a mom to three young kids. But from time to time, all mothers need some time to themselves. It’s about “keeping [her] cup full” before pouring out to others, like she said earlier this year. So, on Mother’s Day, Patrick Mahomes treated his darling wife to a fancy outing to celebrate her. And Brittany pulled out her A-game for this special occasion.

She donned a bright red dress for their dinner at Mahomes’ restaurant yesterday. The dress was classy yet bold at the same time, with cutouts on the back. But the intricate lace on the dress is what delivered the actual X-factor. It also had a high neckline that added a polished touch to the bold look. Brittany paired the dress with black accessories: black stilettoes and a simple black bag. And with her hair let down, it tied the whole look together. And, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback also got some credit for putting it together.

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“Patrick really loved having to button all these buttons for me,” Brittany Mahomes captioned a picture of herself in the dress.

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Imago Credit: Brittany Mahomes/@brittanylynne via Instagram

It was Brittany Mahomes’ day after all; she had to look her best.

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Patrick and Brittany have built a growing family over the years. The couple welcomed their eldest daughter, Sterling Skye, on February 20, 2021. Their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, was born on November 28, 2022. Their youngest, Golden Raye, was born on January 12, 2025. The three are growing up under a lot of attention from the world, but Patrick and Brittany don’t let it stand in their way.

Interestingly, Sterling Mahomes is taking after her mom. In a recent collab with Kansas City Current, of which she is the co-owner, Brittany said that her firstborn was the most likely to follow her footsteps and pursue a soccer career. After all, Brittany is also an athlete, having played D1 soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler.

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As much as she loves all of her children, being a mom does literally come with pains. She took to social media to reveal that she had unknowingly been battling a painful medical condition, which affects mothers more often than not.

Brittany Mahomes reveals painful wrist condition

Brittany Mahomes recently opened up about a painful wrist condition she has been dealing with for nearly a year. Sharing an update on Instagram Stories, Brittany revealed that she has De Quervain’s tenosynovitis, commonly known as “Mother’s wrist.”

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She posted a screenshot of a Google search about the condition and joked about finally getting to wear her “cool thing,” while showing off a black wrist and arm brace. Brittany admitted that she initially thought the pain would eventually go away on its own. But the discomfort ultimately forced her to finally seek medical help. The condition causes pain around the thumb side of the wrist and can make everyday movements like gripping, lifting, or even turning the wrist uncomfortable.

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Mother’s wrist is common in young parents since the tendons surrounding the thumb are frequently utilized in lifting and carrying infants. Other causes that can lead to this problem are improper feeding posture and holding the head of the infant by twisting the wrist the wrong way. Post-pregnancy hormonal fluctuations can also make women more likely to develop the condition. The condition is treatable with proper rest to the inflamed area.

With Brittany taking care of three kids, it is no wonder that she is suffering from this nagging pain. And the fact that the young lot have a pair of athletic parents, it is going to take some effort to keep a check on them. But she won’t exchange it for anything, as her kids are her biggest source of joy.