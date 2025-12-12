Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Takes Drastic Decision After Ditching Chiefs’ Red

For years, Brittany Mahomes’ social media has been a sea of Chiefs red and unwavering support. But after a humbling Week 14 loss to the Houston Texans, a subtle shift in her online presence is speaking volumes about the mounting pressure in Kansas City. Days after attending the Chiefs’ Week 14 game, Brittany finally uploaded her photos from the game through an Instagram post. She shared bright, stylish snapshots of herself from the sidelines of the Arrowhead Stadium.

But here’s the twist: she quietly limited the comments under the post, and she also kept her caption to a simple “✨💛.”

Brittany’s post felt simple and subtle. But at the same time, it also felt intentional, considering the timing. The Chiefs lost their Week 14 game 20-10 against Houston. Then the blame for the loss landed on Patrick Mahomes’ shoulders almost instantly for his lackluster performance in the game. So Chiefs’ fans have clearly been frustrated, and they would definitely make it clear under Brittany’s new post. So, can you really blame Brittany for protecting her space?

Imago Credits: via @brittanylynne on Instagram

After being beside Patrick Mahomes through several games over the years, Brittany knows how loud things can get. So, instead of opening the door to negativity, she shut it. Honestly, that feels like a smart decision.

In the photos shared through the Instagram post, Patrick Mahomes’ wife further chose to wear a fluffy yellow coat and carried a tan handbag. She looked calm and confident. But the color of her outfit did raise eyebrows.

Brittany just ditched the Chiefs’ signature red during the game. She went for a soft yellow instead. Was this just a fashion choice? Maybe. But it could also be Brittany’s way of saying she wanted to step back from the noise.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife has long mastered the art of game-day fashion. Fans have already seen her wearing a beige coat with “15” stitched on the pockets on a game day just days after giving birth. She also flaunted a winter coat with “Mahomes” embroidered across the shoulders during yet another game. Brittany has always chosen her style to show support for the Chiefs. So, when she chose to wear yellow over red on a game day, fans clearly noticed.

Ultimately, Brittany’s latest post sent a clear message: she’s still showing up for her husband. She’s still supporting the Chiefs. But now, she’s doing it on her own terms. With frustration growing among the Chiefs’ fans, Brittany’s quieter decisions almost mirror what the fan base feels: uncertainty. Why? Because the once untouchable Chiefs suddenly look fragile.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. face the unprecedented with the Week 14 loss

In the Week 14 game, Kansas City struggled from the start and never found momentum. As a result, the Texans beat them 20-10. But with this loss, the Chiefs dropped to 6-7 and surrendered their AFC West crown for the first time in nine seasons. So, this is new territory, particularly for Patrick Mahomes. Still, he recently spoke to reporters about his motivation to reach the playoffs.

“I always want to win,” Patrick Mahomes said. “Don’t know what the percentages are, but I know they’re not high. I think it’d be special to get into the playoffs and make a run.”

So, the three-time Super Bowl champion still wants a playoff run. And why not? Mahomes has led the Chiefs to the playoffs every single season of his career. So, now, with near-impossible odds hovering over the Chiefs at around 15%, he’s still trying to keep that streak alive. But he also knows his own play has to improve if the Chiefs want to make that happen.

Patrick Mahomes has recorded a 63.1% completion rate so far this season. That’s his lowest since his rookie year. His three interceptions and 42% completion rate against Houston only added more pressure on him to perform better. But Mahomes isn’t backing down from the challenge.

“At the end of the day, we know that we’ve got to handle our business first,” Patrick Mahomes also added. “We’ve got to win the football games, and the rest handles itself.”

Moreover, the Chiefs’ QB wants to push his team to perform better as he knows what’s at stake. Kansas City’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. Ultimately, when the Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers next, fans will hope that Mahomes can spark a comeback for his team.