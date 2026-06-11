Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy and More React as Chiefs Star Celebrates Major Personal News

Last week, Kansas City Chiefs star Creed Humphrey and his partner, Ana Demmer, attended a wedding. Little did the latter know that the Chiefs center was planning to get the two of them in the same setting, perhaps maybe a few years down the road. On June 10, those plans came to fruition, with the happy couple now embarking on life’s most important journey together.

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Humphrey proposed to Demmer earlier this week, as revealed in an Instagram post they posted together on Wednesday. The star Chiefs offensive lineman pulled out quite the stops to make the moment special, as evident in the adorable set of photos the couple shared. In a quaint bar, surrounded by family and friends, Humphrey got down on one knee and asked Humphrey to marry him.

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“The strongest invisible string there is, and will be — it’s you and me. Here, tomorrow, and forever,” the caption read.

Demmer has used the “invisible string” reference previously too, in interviews with PEOPLE and Sports Radio 810 WHB. Turns out, there were multiple opportunities where her and Humphrey’s lives could have intersected. Demmer used to travel to Oklahoma often as a student-athlete, and visited the same places where Humphrey went as a local. Eventually, they also ended up falling in the same social circles, finally landing an overlap with Humphrey’s best friend’s cousin, per PEOPLE.

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Before he could try to set them up, he learned that the OL had already been texting Demmer. Everything was lining up.

“We were constantly crossing each other’s paths our entire lives, and just happened to not run into each other until he came to Kansas City,” she told PEOPLE. “But God’s timing is always right.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Lucia Demmer (@ana_demmer) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

After more than two years together, their relationship has taken the next step, and that invisible string has become set in stone.

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And as fate would have it, Demmer grew up a Chiefs fan, although a moderate one. But now, as Humphrey’s partner, she can be found in almost every single one of the season. This year, she’d be spotted with a sparkling ring on her finger.

Humphrey’s teammates also showered the happy couple with love with heartwarming messages in the comments.

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Chiefs teammates celebrate Creed Humphrey’s engagement

“Congrats!!!!!” Patrick Mahomes wrote. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy and tight end Travis Kelce also congratulated the couple in the comments. Defensive end George Karlaftis and offensive lineman Trey Smith also chimed in with their congratulations for Humphrey and Demmar.

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Former Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster wrote, “More love in the AIR.” He was recently signed by the New York Giants, but having played with Humphrey for the past two years, they’ve developed a close bond.

“YAY!!” Tavia Hunt, wife of the team owner Clark Hunt, wrote in the comments. “We are SO happy for you!! Congratulations!”

Demmer’s friends also made sure to send in their love. “Congrats girlfriend! So happy for you!!” one wrote.

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“anna humphrey has a nice ring to it,” wrote another.

As Humphrey and Demmer prepare for the most important of personal journeys together, this will be one of the feel-good storylines from the Chiefs’ offseason this year.