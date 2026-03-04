Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy & More React as Chiefs Trade Away Trent McDuffie To Rams

Essentials Inside The Story Kansas City trades key defensive star Trent McDuffie, leaving teammates Patrick Mahomes and Xavier Worthy stunned

Chiefs receive multiple draft picks including No. 29 overall while shedding salary cap pressure

McDuffie move ties into larger financial reset as Kansas City restructures Mahomes again

The NFL offseason drama has begun with the Los Angeles Rams completing a blockbuster trade for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, and the Chiefs team can’t believe it. There was speculation due to a cap hit, but no confirmation until ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the trade. After the news broke, a star quarterback and receiver were in shock.

“Damn..” Patrick Mahomes wrote on X before his teammate Xavier Worthy also shared a similar reaction with his tweet, “😭😭noooooooooooooooo.”

These reactions come up as Trent McDuffie has been Kansas City’s second-best defender behind pass rusher Chris Jones. His importance is perhaps reflected in the around $13.6 million cap hit that the Chiefs would have to bear in 2026. Other fans were not happy about the trade either.

“The trade was bad.. no one saw it coming buddy,” one fan commented.

McDuffie’s best individual season was in 2024, when he recorded two interceptions and 13 pass breakups, both career highs, along with 59 tackles, four quarterback hits, and one forced fumble. Looking over his overall numbers, McDuffie recorded 34 pass deflections, eight forced fumbles, and three interceptions, along with 246 total tackles, including 178 solo stops.

Furthermore, PFF graded Trent McDuffie as the 12th-best nickel last season while describing him as “one of the most well-rounded cornerbacks in the NFL” as he finished top 18 in coverage (74.7, 17th), run-defense (78.5, 14th), and tackling (83.1, third) grades.

Although the Chiefs will be without McDuffie, the franchise receives the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with a fifth-round, a sixth-round, and a 2027 third-round pick.

Furthermore, Kansas City will also receive massive financial relief as it entered 2026 more than $57 million over the cap. Before the trade, the team still needed to clear more than $14 million in effective cap space, per Over The Cap.

The McDuffie trade, however, is just one piece of a larger financial puzzle Kansas City has been working to solve. The Chiefs have been forced to make a series of difficult but calculated moves, and restructuring Patrick Mahomes’ blockbuster contract stands as perhaps the most pivotal of them all.

Chiefs restructure Patrick Mahomes’ contract for financial relief

The Kansas City Chiefs restructured Patrick Mahomes to create much-needed salary cap space ahead of the 2026 season. This has been the fourth consecutive year that Brett Veach and Co. have restructured Mahomes’ massive 10-year, $450 million contract, which the QB1 signed in 2020.

Imago October 19, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 arrives before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251019_zma_c04_015 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Under this restructuring, the team has managed to convert $54.45 million of Mahomes’ 2026 salary into a signing bonus and lower the star quarterback’s cap number to $34.65 million. The Chiefs, after missing the playoffs in 2025 for the first time since 2014, created $43.65 million in cap space.

With the McDuffie trade and Mahomes’ restructure, the Chiefs are clearly prioritizing financial flexibility to reload their roster after a disappointing 2025 season. How Kansas City uses this newfound cap space will go a long way in determining whether they can return to Super Bowl contention in 2026.