Patrick Mahomes & Xavier Worthy React to Trent McDuffie’s $124M Contract Extension With Rams

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs players reacted to Trent McDuffie’s big news after his move to the Rams.

The Rams made another defensive decision ahead of free agency.

Los Angeles continues to reshape its secondary this offseason.

After the Kansas City Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie, the star cornerback quickly found a new home with the Los Angeles Rams. Not long after the trade, the Rams made a huge statement by signing McDuffie to a massive contract extension. The new deal immediately grabbed attention across the NFL. Even McDuffie’s former teammates reacted to the news.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and wide receiver Xavier Worthy re-shared the post by the NFL official account on their Instagram Stories. Neither player added a caption, but the gesture was self-explanatory as they celebrated the cornerback’s massive payday.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it’s easy to see why.

It’s a payday that speaks volumes, as McDuffie’s new four-year, $124 million extension ($100 million guaranteed) makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, eclipsing the $30-31 million annual salaries of stars like Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Patrick Mahomes’ Instagram story

Before the trade, McDuffie was entering the final season of his rookie deal with Kansas City. The Chiefs had exercised his fifth-year option last April, guaranteeing him a $13.6 million salary for the 2026 season. However, the team ultimately decided to move him, sending him to the Rams in exchange for the No. 29 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, 2026 fifth round pick, 2026 sixth round pick, and 2027 third round pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the trade news broke, Patrick Mahomes appeared surprised by the move. “Damn…” he wrote in a post on X. Worthy also shared his reaction, posting “😭😭 noooooooooooooooo.”

From the Rams’ perspective, the move makes a lot of sense. The team needed help at cornerback, especially with four pending free agents at the position. On top of that, veteran cornerback Darious Williams announced his retirement on Saturday, creating an even bigger need in the secondary.

ADVERTISEMENT

McDuffie is a proven talent. In his four seasons at the Chiefs, he started almost every game he played and was on two Super Bowl-winning teams. During his time with the Chiefs, he made 246 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 34 pass breakups, 3 interceptions, and 5.5 sacks.

For the Rams, this isn’t just a signing; it’s a declaration that their championship window is wide open, with McDuffie now positioned as the cornerstone of their defensive future

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rams lock up Kamren Curl with an extension ahead of free agency

With free agency approaching, the Los Angeles Rams are keeping a close eye on players who could be traded or hit the open market. At the same time, the team is also trying to make sure its own key players don’t get the chance to test free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rams also locked up a key piece of their secondary before he could test the market, signing safety Kamren Curl to a three-year, $36 million extension. The deal ranks among the top ten contracts signed by the Rams.

For Curl, the new contract marks a significant raise compared to his previous two-year deal worth $9 million, which paid him $4.5 million annually. Under the new extension, he will earn an average annual salary of $12 million.

Curl originally entered the NFL with the Washington Commanders, who selected him in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft and signed him to a four-year, $3.40 million rookie contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across his six-season NFL career, Curl has recorded 586 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss. He has also contributed eight sacks and five interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown.

During the Divisional Round, Curl intercepted a pass from quarterback Caleb Williams, which helped set up the game-winning drive in the overtime period, in the Rams’ 20-17 victory over the Chicago Bears.

In the NFL regular-season defensive ranking, the Rams’ defense was ranked 17th in total yards allowed with an average of 327.5 yards per game. With Curl’s extension and the addition of new talent, the Rams appear to be concentrating on strengthening their roster for the Super Bowl run.