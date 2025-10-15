Pete Carroll Reveals Bold Plans to Slow Down Travis Kelce Ahead of Raiders-Chiefs Game

Week 7 will add a brand-new chapter in an already storied rivalry. As the Las Vegas Raiders face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, the odds are banking towards the home team. But don’t count the Raiders out just yet. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is gearing up for the matchup with some plans to stop Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Carroll’s game plan? Disrupt Kelce’s rhythm at every turn. Kelce isn’t just any tight end; he’s the target Patrick Mahomes finds when the Chiefs need clutch yards.

When the interviewer asks Carroll about his plans for stopping Kelce and using the veteran defense he has, the HC sounded like he’d already done his homework. “Yeah, He’s the real go-to guy for Mahomes. When he needs to get close to the sticks and try to make those third downs or try to get close to make those third downs, he’s looking for Kelce, and he’s all over the place. They’re hiding him, he’s blocking, he’s chipping, he’s running those options routes, he’s really good with all of that. He has big plays. But that’s not where they really feature him. Kelce’s a sure bet, and that’s where you can see him finding him in a lot of crucial situations.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Pete Carroll and the Raiders, stopping Kelce will mean stifling Mahomes’ comfort zone on key downs, especially when every yard counts. But it won’t be such an easy task. Kelce’s presence demands constant attention, taking defenders out of position and opening the field for others. For Carroll, that means more emphasis on team defense, not just individual assignments. If Kelce lights up, Mahomes’ other weapons get easier looks.

via Imago November 29, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones 95 react to a quarterback sack by Jones during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20241129_zma_c04_073 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

The Chiefs will also have speedsters like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Xavier Worthy, and the returning Rashee Rice. This means Kelce might not always be the centerpiece, but he’s the reliable anchor for Mahomes. Carroll’s focus is clear: limit Kelce, disrupt timing, and force the offense to work harder.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Raiders need this to shift momentum and break the Chiefs’ flow. This matchup will be crucial not just for their playoff hopes, but also for proving the Raiders can handle their toughest division opponent.

AD

But stopping Kelce is just half the battle. The biggest hurdle for the Raiders will be Mahomes creating magic in the pocket. And Carroll knows that to beat the Chiefs, the defense needs to handle Mahomes’ mobility and improvisational style. He’s got a plan for that, too.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pete Carroll on handling Mahomes’ plays

Carroll laid out the playbook plainly: “You have to make them work for it and earn it and don’t give them anything easy.” Patrick Mahomes is a master at extending plays. When the original play breaks down, he keeps the offense alive by escaping pressure and finding another target downfield. And Mahomes will have some premium targets for sure.

In Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, Mahomes connected with 8 different targets for 257 yards and 3 touchdowns. Add a returning Rashee Rice to that equation, and Pete Carroll’s squad will have their work cut out for them.

As Pete Carroll talked about stopping Mahomes, he shared his game plan for it. “So, we’re going to have to scramble really well. It’s called plaster. You know, you plaster the receivers in scramble situations. You try to find the guys that he can go to and see if we can hold on and do a nice job of that. That’ll be a big challenge for us. We’re going to need to tackle the quarterback, too. He gets out and makes guys miss him a lot.”

Beyond the deep threats, Mahomes’ rushing attacks this season have added a fresh layer of threat to KC’s opponents. Mahomes already has two games under his belt with four touchdowns that came from both rushing and passing. This was something unheard of last season. Carroll believes slowing Mahomes demands a full-team effort, and his defense will have to be aggressive from the first snap.

What to expect? A hard-hitting tactical battle that showcases why this rivalry is among the league’s best. The Week 7 spotlight shines on Arrowhead, and we’ll see how Carroll’s bold plans meet the Chiefs’ star power head-on.