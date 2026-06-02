“Please Don’t Go After Him”: Taylor Swift Urged to Add Unique Prenup Clause for Travis Kelce’s Protection, Per TV Personality

When chaos erupted over the Eras Tour’s botched tickets back in 2022, Swifties once again proved that they can do anything for the Lover singer. They filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, alleging that the company is “guilty of fraud, price-fixing, and antitrust violations.” Fast forward to now, and Live Nation has agreed to pay over $200 million in penalties. Someone has truthfully said that the government works hard, but Swifties work harder. And considering the power they hold, calls are being made ahead of Taylor Swift’s higher-profile wedding to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

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“They wanted to put the divorce like, they’re getting a prenup. And they wanted to put it in the prenup that the Swifties sign NDAs, and then like Taylor comes out and says, ‘If they ever get a prenup or if they ever get a divorce,’ I saw this on TMZ live. So, I don’t know if it’s really happening. But they’re usually on point,” said Brandi Glanville on the Brandi Unfiltered podcast.

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“But somebody who called in said this, so I don’t know. But they said that Taylor has to make a point to say, ‘Hey guys, you know, we separated amicably, and please don’t go after him. He is the love of my life. It just didn’t work out.’ So the Swifties don’t like kill him. And I think the girl who called into TMZ is very smart for saying that. Because of the power of social media, the BBS used to have everyone scared in their boots.”

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As of yet, nothing has been finalized or at least revealed. But Glanville believes that a prenuptial agreement is very much a possibility. Considering Taylor Swift’s global fan following, including over 274 million followers on Instagram, and a net worth of over $1.5 billion, a prenup, with a specific lawsuit clause can be a good option. Should something happen in the future, then Swifties won’t be pointing fingers at Kelce. The document is a way of protecting the tight end from the pop star’s fans, who obsess over her.

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As was the case with the lawsuit against Ticketmaster, fans don’t want the same to happen with Travis Kelce. Moreover, it’s not just the case of a lawsuit filing. Each time the global icon had a breakup in the past, her fans have gone against the exes, called for their cancellation, and have social media ablaze with multiple comments.

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However, the biggest question is in which state the documents will be drafted, since each state has a different law for a prenup. According to multiple sources, Rhode Island, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and New York are the final options. These places either have family or professional ties with the couple.

Based on a report from Reality Tea, it seems that a solid prenup agreement is in the works, which may also be the reason behind the delay in their marriage.

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“The newly engaged couple is ensuring to get a solid prenup before exchanging vows. This move, as per the source, is because the NFL player believes they both should ‘stay financially independent’ even in the future. Due to the prenup, their marriage might also get delayed,” the report said.

Additionally, another source close to the singer confirmed with RadarOnline that Travis is on board with the idea, “Travis gets that completely – he admires how driven she is and believes it’s important they both stay financially independent.”

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While the power couple is seemingly on board with the prenup, there is one final twist about their real estate investments. Given that both Swift and Kelce have been investing in real estate long before they started dating, they want to keep that part completely separate from one another.

Based on a report by Page Six, Sarah Luetto, a partner in Blank Rome’s Matrimonial & Family Law Group, said, “Given the complexities of their respective estates, it is likely that any prenuptial agreement would keep their respective estates entirely separate.”

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The legalities around the possibly biggest wedding of the year have reached new heights. Amid all that, Taylor Swift has a new rule for her wedding – no plus ones.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding may have a new rule

Both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are giving much thought to privacy when it comes to their wedding. With all the Hollywood A-listers and football personalities expected, the guest list was estimated to have around 150 names. However, it seems the couple has changed their thoughts about the same.

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“People are used to being given automatically a plus one to a wedding, but that’s not the case for this wedding, and that is purely because of Taylor Swift’s desire for privacy,” said a Star Magazine source. “She doesn’t want to see random faces in the crowd when she’s having her most intimate moment with her husband.”

Imago May 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift react on the sideline during the first quarter between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Reportedly, an unnamed guest has confirmed to Elle that they will be skipping the wedding rather than attending it alone. Moreover, she is not leaving any paper trail through invitations. She is personally inviting people or making her team do it.

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This Morning’s Camilla Tominey has also spoken against the no plus one rule. “Don’t you think, listen, okay, you’re at the dinner table, that’s fine, but when you’re doing the whole milling around in the church and then that whole reception thing, I get that socially gregarious people are perfectly happy in that environment,” said Camilla. “If you’re going to invite an introvert to something like that, by themselves. It seems to be a bit harsh, Craig.”

At the end of the day, it is the couple’s decision how they want to plan their wedding. Kelce seems to be fine with Swift’s decision. Now, with so much happening, it remains to be seen how everything unravels as the wedding gets nearer.