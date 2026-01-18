Prayer Pours In From Chiefs QB Chris Oladokun as MLB Star Announces Family Tragedy

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan, who is working his way back after missing two seasons due to an injury, received devastating personal news.

Last night, McClanahan announced on Instagram that his father, James “Clancy” McClanahan, has passed away. As the Mariners star shared this tragic development, many of his supporters, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun, poured in messages of support on social media.

“Prayers up for you and the family,” Chris Oladokun wrote on Shane McClanahan’s emotional post about his father. After all, beyond the boundaries of their sports, they share a past together.

Chris Oladokun and Shane McClanahan were studying together at the University of South Florida from 2016 to 2018. Both star athletes were redshirted as freshmen before having stellar sophomore seasons in their respective sports. The duo parted ways as the Rays drafted McClanahan in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft, while Oladokun transferred to Samford after the 2018 season.

Coming back to Shane McClanahan, his father played a crucial role in his baseball journey, as he was his coach throughout his childhood, providing guidance and support until high school. The Rays pitcher has often highlighted how his father was tough on him and always pushed him to do his best.

He detailed his special connection with his father in his recent post on Instagram while sharing how he will always remain in his heart as he continues his injury rehab. Over the last two years, Shane McClanahan has missed significant time because of two separate arm issues. The 28-year-old missed the 2024 season after his Tommy John surgery in August 2023. Then, after returning for this past spring training, he suffered a freak injury that turned out to be a nerve issue in his left triceps and was ruled out for the season.

“You always told me how you can’t wait to see me back on the mound doing what I love,” Shane McClanahan wrote in the caption of his post. “I’m sorry it took so long, Dad. Even though you won’t be in the stands, I know I’ll still have you there, always. We knew you were in pain, we knew that you had to battle every single day, but we always knew you’d be there for us, with a smile on your face and love in your heart. I’m glad you aren’t suffering any longer. We have peace knowing you are in a better place. We are so proud of you and hope you are proud of us. Thank you for being my dad, it’s not a goodbye but a see you later. Give heaven some hell, man. – Love, your son.”

As Shane McClanahan continues to grieve the tragic passing of his father, his friends and followers continue to support him through this difficult period.

Prayers and blessings pour in for Shane McClanahan after the death of his father

Shane McClanahan’s post received a lot of compassion from his followers on social media. All of them showered him with love and support while highlighting how special a person his father, James “Clancy” McClanahan, was.

“Sending all love, Shane,” one supporter wrote, while another one shared, “Condolences to you and your family. 🙏.” Similarly, his former teammate, Evan Longoria, commented, “Damn. Sorry, brother! 🙏🏼 🕊️”

Many of McClanahan’s followers also reflected on their shared experiences with his father and reminded the Rays star that his father will forever remain a guiding presence in his life.

“Clancy was a special person. Sending love your way, brother,” one commenter wrote, while another follower shared, What an amazing man he was. Very sorry for your loss. He will always be watching.”

After this tragedy, Tampa fans will hope that Shane McClanahan completes a swift recovery and dedicates his performances from the upcoming 2026 season to his late father.