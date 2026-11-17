The holiday season is approaching, but Tavia Hunt seems to have little time to prepare for the celebrations. The Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife is struggling to keep up with her everyday things because of multiple trips across the country packed into her schedule. While she usually shares glimpses of her family and Chiefs-related activities on social media, her latest update revealed just how hectic things have become.

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Tavia Hunt posts on her Instagram story, writing, “To everyone wondering why I’m not responding to texts, calls, emails, or smoke signals.😂 ✈️New York through Wednesday ✈️Kansas City Thursday & Friday ✈️South Bend Saturday ✈️Back to Kansas City Sunday. At this point, I’m not entirely sure what city I’m in, what day it is, or where my suitcase is.🤪

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“And none of this counts as preparing for the holidays. Which are somehow right around the corner!🎄🦃😅 Life is a little crazy right now, so please forgive me if I’m completely unreachable! Prayers appreciated. Send coffee. And maybe a clone.🙏😂❤️”

Hunt admitted that she could use some extra help. The message was more than a humorous explanation for her late responses. Her post gave an honest look at the demands of her current schedule, with travel commitments leaving little room to manage personal responsibilities.

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With three destinations in just a few days, it is understandable why she joked about losing track of the city she is in, the day of the week, and even her suitcase.

Tavia has a busy schedule because of her involvement with the Chiefs. She is the Director of the Chiefs Women’s organization, which brings together the wives and other family members of players and staff to support charitable initiatives in the Kansas City community.

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Over the years, she has been part of community outreach programs, including activities supporting children and families in need. She also plays an active role in the franchise’s fashion initiatives, including the annual Chiefs Style Lounge.

“It’s really a privilege for us to partner with Kansas City Fashion Week and to be able to come together and be involved in the community in another way – in the fashion industry,” Hunt said in 2017, according to the Chiefs’ official site. “We love Kansas City, we love this community, and just to have one more partnership means a lot to our family.”

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However, holidays are an important part of the Hunt family’s traditions. In a conversation with PEOPLE, Tavia and her daughter, Gracie Hunt, shared that their Christmas celebrations often revolve around the Chiefs’ football schedule. One of their favorite traditions is watching Hallmark Christmas movies together in their pajamas.

Tavia also recalled hiding a pickle-shaped ornament on the Christmas tree for her children to find, a tradition Gracie hopes to continue with her own family.

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Tavia has also spoken about the importance of keeping family connections strong despite their busy lives. She and Clark Hunt have three children, Gracie, Knobel, and Ava, and have been married since 1993. Between her family commitments, community activities, and responsibilities with the Chiefs, the holiday season brings another set of activities to her already packed calendar.

Tavia’s request for prayers, coffee, and a clone may have been playful, but it also gave Chiefs fans a peek into the challenges of managing a busy personal and professional life. As the holiday preparations wait, she surely has plenty on her plate before the festivities begin.